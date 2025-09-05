“Losing my hair at 16 has taken control of me.”

Mayor LauraBBC News and BenpriceBBC News

BBC Judas' cousin wearing a semi-permanent hairpiece begins to lose his hair at the age of 16, and says the process is “tiring.”

A teenager, who began losing his hair at the age of 16, describes the experience as “completely and completely exhausted.” Judas Cousin, 19, said that due to the man's pattern of hair loss, he retreated from his family and friends, and that his life was “controlled” by his condition. “Even if the wind was strong, I didn't go out. I don't go swimming. I always wear a hat and go to the gym… I took three showers to get my hair right, and that's why I was late to the prom,” Cousin said. Also known as male pattern hair removal Androgenic alopeciaAccording to the most common type of hair removal in men, usually beginning between the ages of 20 and 25. Nice.

This is caused by a combination of genetic and hormonal factors, and usually involves hair removal from the front and sides of the scalp before it progresses before and after the scalp. Judas, from Cardiff, said his anxiety had escalated and his parents began to worry when his friends began to comment on his hair loss. “I was in denial about it. I almost started hearing people saying something about it and revealing these comments,” Judas said. “I have hundreds of videos that look absolutely miserable and I have checked my hair and hair removal progress. “I was completely under control by it.”

Judas' cousin/What are you? Judas is making more films now than you are. It reflects the relationship between the boy and his mother as he navigates hair removal.

Judas told his friends that his comments about his hair loss had influenced him and that they now respected his boundaries and were supportive. He said he explored treatment options such as medication and hair placement, including semi-permented hair, which he wears frequently now, and hoped that others could do the same “unashamed.” “It's about seeing what gives you the most confidence and opening up about it is a bonus,” Judas said. He also makes films that portray his own experiences.

How can male pattern hair removal be handled?

There is no treatment for male patterned alopecia, but some choose to pursue treatment. In the UK there are two drugs approved to treat hair loss in male patterns – finasteride and minoxidil. Neither is available on the NHS, and both can cause unwanted side effects. According to the British Association of Dermatologists, hair follicles and systems – systems such as wigs, butterflies and expansions, as well as skin camouflage products such as pigmented fiber sprays can help to hide the condition. You can also personally seek surgical treatments such as hair transplantation. According to the NHS, the cost of hair transplant surgery in the UK varies between £1,000 and £30,000. The hair transplant industry has been booming in recent years Many young men traveling abroad For surgery.

Luke Shepherd / BBC Luke Shepherd says he chose to fit the hair system as it is more affordable than a port

It was a big year day when Luke Shepherd found a reflection of himself at a friend's house and decided he didn't like what he saw in the mirror. “It was all really flat, with almost half the can of root touch-up spray and fiber construction being sprayed,” he said. “I didn't like what I could see.” In January, Luke got a hair installation, which he said was “completely life-changing.” The 34-year-old primary school teacher from Blaenavon said he felt there was a lot of pressure to make him look perfect. “I saw all these people doing hairstyles on Instagram and I was like, 'I want to do that,' but I couldn't,” he said. “I watched TV shows and they all had perfect hair. For me, it seemed like I wanted to have those opportunities. I felt my hair was holding me back. “It took me down and I was feeling sick about myself, so I wasn't going that way. So I took action to do something about it.”

Former rugby player Xavier Rush has a hairstyle

Former professional rugby player Xavier Rush received a hair transplant after he retired from the sport. The former Cardiff and New Zealand player have started the hair plant business after many men said they were asking him about his procedures. “In the age of Instagram, people are making zoom calls. There's a lot of people who are ringing out, saying, 'My God looks at the camera every day and doesn't like it,'” Rush said. “The stigma around is getting less and less. [hair transplants]He added. “[But] Having said that, I was still afraid I had the steps in terms of how it would look. Does it look natural? Does it look like you've always had a hair transplant? ” Sharon Thomas, a non-surgical hair specialist who creates hair systems for men and women, said he saw clients between the ages of 17 and 80. “I've been doing this since 1996, but when I first started, the hair system was much thicker and took more time to make,” said Sharon of Cardiff. “Right now, about 70% of our clients are men who come in. “The transplantation of hair transplants takes time, but this will be fixed soon. Get the volume and [it’s] More affordable prices. “You see a big difference. Even when they're right when they're in, you see them smiling.”