Health
Mesa County is a measles hot spot after decades of zero cases this year
Mesa County, located on the western slopes of Colorado, has hit an unfortunate milestone in recent weeks. It will become a hot spot for measles. It recorded seven cases, more than any other county in a record year for the virus.
“We have not filed a lawsuit in Mesa County in over 20 years,” said Allie Howe, the county's chief health strategist. “That's new to us.”
Colorado recorded 27 confirmed cases of measles this year. It was much more than any other year in the last decade, with two cases in 2016 that were the most tallyed in the year. According to the state health department.
There was more nationwide 1,400 confirmed cases of measles This year, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of these cases, approximately 178 (about 12%) have now become hospitalized. The US has recorded three deaths this year.
The US total includes 35 outbreaks, defined as three or more related cases.
“We're experiencing a measles outbreak in Mesa County,” Howe said.
She noted that five new cases are connected to known exposures. Three of these cases were quarantined contacts from the original case.
“So there's no additional risk to the public,” she said. “They did their job to protect the public, but there's no further case from them.”
She said two cases were under 18 years old and five were adults.
It's not clear that the county's vaccination rate is exactly the entire population, but school-age fees are the best proxy. This was just over 94% in 2023-34, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. That figure is better than other nearby counties, but even so, 95% of the numbers doctors and public health experts advise that it is a threshold for providing protection for a wide range of communities.
With measles in marches around the country, it felt like it was only a matter of time before it began to appear in the Colorado community.
“I felt that was likely. Just a vaccine hesitant drift, we know that there are small pockets throughout our country. We are a more mobile society.” St. Mary's Regional Hospital At Grand Junction.
She noted that measles is one of the most infectious diseases in the world.
“If you have a measles person who enters your room, if you haven't been vaccinated, you have a 90% chance of getting measles,” she said. “So, just by the nature of it, I'm not surprised I've seen a few here on the western slopes.”
Howe said Mesa County has helped respond to the impact of the state's health department's recent incident.
MESA County provides detailed information measles and Vaccine Services On that website.
Howe said vaccinations are a personal choice, but “but we ask that people work with healthcare providers on how to limit risk if they have infectious diseases in their communities.”
She said county public health officials have received a lot of on-site training during the Covid-19 pandemic and proved it worth it.
“Local public health is still here and we are still here to work,” she said. “My recommendation is to keep people talking to their healthcare providers and be informed of how they want to protect their families from diseases that can be prevented with these vaccines.”
CPR's Tom Hese and Stina Sieg contributed to this report.
