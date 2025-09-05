Health
The cost of weight loss drugs to society
The end of obesity, ozempics and the body's positive end – is New Zealand losing its balance in the pursuit of thinness?
New Zealand is struggling to grow its waistline.
New weight loss pills It may help to get rid of it, but expensive prices can be paid – literally for Ozempic and Wegovy, and for people who also scream socially.
Officially, the country is the third closest country in the OECD, with one in three adults. Currently, one in 10 people are classified as obese.
detail We look into the fallout of this – the tension that it puts in our healthcare system is huge – we also look into the pros and cons of quick fixes, expensive weight loss pills.
Ozempic and Wegovy are changing lives, but they have also had a negative impact on the fashion industry, finding that there is one demand and plus-size models are no longer fitting.
“You're starting to hate being present in a bigger body that's messed up,” says fashion journalist Evelyn Evely.
“These drugs meant there was a really new focus on thinness… you have people who are openly talking about wanting to be thinner, thinner.
“With models, the industry is definitely focusing on Thin. We were at London Fashion Week in February. During the entire show season, there were 50% less curved models on the runway, and there weren't that many curved models in the first place.
“And it's nuts… this little tiny number is crazy. And with the curved model, it means less work…and there's pressure: “Well, if I want to maintain my career, I might do this.” ”
Professor Wayne Cutfield of the University of Auckland has conducted a breakthrough study on obesity and the link to the intestine, but warns that weight loss drugs are not miraculous treatments, they are expensive, long-term, and have side effects.
Diet and exercise are also necessary to reduce excess fat while taking medication.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0oa4h2fsj8
“There's no easy fix,” he says. detail. “Ozempic is associated with very significant weight loss, but you need to eat a healthy diet. I hope that Ozempic will solve the obesity problem, not just a completely free range.
He says obesity is at a cost of billions of dollars and obese kiwis are at risk of heart attacks, diabetes, cancer, neuropathy and digestive disorders… The list goes on.
And they say obesity is young.
“If you look at a five-year-old, our five-year-old is the second most obese child on the planet,” he says.
“So why is this happening? It's a combination of things. It's a combination of genetics, there's a bigger predisposition between Pacifica and Maori, and there's also lifestyle choices… And when you say lifestyle choices, everyone needs to eat a healthy diet.
“But humans are hedonists and we love things that aren't necessarily good for us, so we like to eat and eat a lot of foods that aren't that good for us, and we have a dislike to exercise, and we like to eat at will with so much food that's not that good for us.”
So he's working on Groundbreaking intestinal health research Probiotics that could change the future of obesity treatment.
“It's a designer's probiotic – is it a miracle? Let's take a look…but it shows a lot of promise.”
He says eight years ago, 87 obese adolescents participated in the study to see if fecal movements (take “good” gut bacteria from healthy donors and give them in capsule form to people with unhealthy microbiomes) could make a difference in health and weight.
Follow-up studies suggested several important health benefits from the migration of that single intestinal worm, leading to former overweight teenagers reducing the risk of metabolic changes that could lead to heart disease, stroke and diabetes.
The treatment group also averaged 11kg lighter than those who carried placebo capsules.
“What's impressive is that a single treatment has led to a dramatic reduction in metabolic syndrome… which means there is a much lower risk of developing diabetes and heart disease over the long term.”
Evelyn Ebrey says weight loss pills are good for those who need medical reasons, etc., but she is already wary of growing popularity with slim people, especially celebrities.
“It's pretty concerning to see so many celebrities shrink because they're making such a huge impact… that's a problem.”
She says it's time for kiwis to talk to their fat phobia and be kind to themselves and others.
And to deal with the unpleasant truth: we chase thinness at any cost — even when prices are our health, diversity, and our sense of self-worth.
|
