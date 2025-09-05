Texas kids go back to school, surges of Texas Covid numbers





Sign up Today's TPR Texas Pacific Radio's newsletter brings the top stories to your inbox every morning. Texas emergency rooms have seen a sharp increase in cases of Covid-19 since children returned to school in early August. According to the Texas Department of Health (DSHS), Covid ER visits skyrocketed nearly 30% in the week that ends on August 23rd. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also reported “Very high” levels of virus that causes covid in wastewater collected from Texas surveillance sites During that week. Nationally, Covid-19 wastewater virus activity level is currently moderate. Children gathered in classrooms are not the only ones driving this increase in Texas numbers. New dominant strains are circulating in the US called XFG, also known as Stratus. The CDC estimated that Stratus was responsible for 78% of the covid incidents reported in the week that ended August 30th. The DSHS reported that 3,778 people appeared in Texas with Covid in the third week of August, of which 674 were in public health areas, including San Antonio. Other respiratory illnesses tracked by DSHS have seen an increase in the weeks since school began. There were 469 people who went to the ER with the flu, a week ago, a bump of nearly 20%, with ER having surged over 40% in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) visits. It's a large percentage, but it's a small number. RSV visits to the emergency room are still in single digits.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tpr.org/bioscience-medicine/2025-09-04/texas-kids-go-back-to-school-ccovid-cases-surge The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos