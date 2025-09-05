



Your support will help us tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change to big technology, the independence is on the ground when stories develop. Whether you're researching the finances of Elon Musk's Pro-Trump PAC, or producing the latest documentary, The Words, we shed light on American women fighting for reproductive rights, but we know how important it is to analyze facts from a message. At such a crucial moment in American history, we need a reporter on the ground. Your donation allows us to send journalists to continue talking to both sides of the story. Independents are trusted by Americans throughout the political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans from reports and analytics using paywalls. We believe that quality journalism should be available to everyone who is paid by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. read more Public Health Authority California Reporting the end of summer COVID-19 (COVID-19) We note that the waves hit Golden State and the continuous rise in new cases, as some at the county level advocates for indoor masks. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention I warned that coronavirus Either infection is “Growth” or “Highly Probable Growth” Thirty states, including California, suggest that increasing socialising over Labor Day weekend and coming back to school due to fall semesters may have exacerbated the spread. The CDC also notes that the condition has “high” levels of the coronavirus Can be detected in sewage And the rate at which coronavirus lab tests are back positive is continuing to increase. Images opened in the gallery Masked Shoppers at the Grand Central Market in Los Angeles in July 2022 ( AP )) The results of the week ending August 23rd saw 12.07% of statewide tests return positively, Los Angeles Times Reportdouble the ones that were in the same week in late July. At the local level, a similar leap has been seen in Los Angeles County, with 13.44% of tests returning to positive in late August, compared to 8.11% a month ago. In Orange County, the number rose from 9.4% in the same period to 18.1%, while in San Francisco it ranged from 7.1% to up to 8.7%. Dr. Elizabeth Hudson, the local director of infectious diseases in Kaiser Permanente Southern California, said The era: “We definitely look upwards on COVID patients. Thankfully, there are very few cases of hospitalized patients. However, we haven't reached the top of this current wave as wastewater levels are still rising in Los Angeles. “To get a better idea, you need to see what direction the next week or two is heading.” Fortunately, hospitalization rates across California are currently being rated “low” but are reportedly on the rise. For the week ending August 23rd, it has risen from 1.9 four weeks ago, but only 3.62 people per 100,000 people have been hospitalized with Covid. “The current rate of positive tests last winter is higher than last winter,” according to Orange County health officials Dr. Christopher Zimmerman and Dr. Regina Chincio Kubon. Images opened in the gallery Public Safety Messaging is on display at Monterey Park, California during the June 2021 pandemic ( AFP/Getty )) Trump administration's vaccine-skeptical health and welfare secretary invasion Robert F. Kennedy Jr.said Dr. Amy Sisson of Yolo County. The era“Vaccinations continue to be one of the most effective ways to prevent severe illness and death.” She also advocated for a return to masks, adding that she “continue to provide strong protection by wearing high-quality masks such as N95, KN95, KF94 and more.” Meanwhile, on the east coast of the US, FloridaRepublican government. Ron Desantis On Wednesday, his state announced what he was saying first. End all vaccine orders. State surgeon General Joseph Ladepot likened the practice of forced vaccination to “slavery” at a press conference and framed discussion as a matter of freedom of choice.

