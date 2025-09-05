Health
Research finds possible molecular connections between air pollution and the risk of dementia in Levy's body
The team of researchers found that there could be a molecular link between air pollution and the increased risk of developing Levy's in vivo dementia. This study is based on a decade of research linking microparticle contamination and exposure (PM2.5) – Industrial activities, residential burning, wildfires, and vehicle exhausts increase the risk of developing these diseases. Findings add to the increasing evidence of how environmental factors cause alterations in harmful proteins in the brain that lead to neurodegeneration. This study is published in Science.
Lewiebody disease is a group of neurodegenerative disorders characterized by abnormal accumulation of alpha-cynuclein, a protein in the brain. These masses known as Levy's body are characteristic of Parkinson's disease and the dementia state of Levy's body.
In their new job, the team discovered that they expose the mouse to PM2.5 This caused the formation of abnormal α-synuclein masses. These toxic protein clusters shared important structural and disease-related features with those found in the brains of patients with dementia in the Lewy body.
We identified new strains of Levy's body that formed after exposure to air pollution. By defining this strain, we hope to establish specific targets for future drugs aimed at slowing the progression of neurodegenerative diseases marked by Lewy bodies. ”
XiaoboMao, PhD, Corresponding authors, Associate Professor of Neurology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Member of Johns Hopkins Institute
The study began with an analysis of hospital data from 56.5 million US patients who were noted with neurodegenerative diseases between 2000 and 2014. The team focused on first-time patients hospitalized in Levy's physical-related conditions and estimated long-term exposure to PM using ZIP code-level data2.5. Scientists found that each range of the interquartile range increases in PM2.5 Focusing on these postcode areas has increased the risk of Parkinson's disease dementia by 17% and the risk has increased by 12%. Dementia with Lewie Body.
“This is one of the first human epidemiological studies to zero in with a dementia subtype associated with the Lewy body,” said Xiao Wu, co-author of the Biostatistics Study at Mailman Public Health at Columbia University. “The statistical associations we have revealed are even stronger than previous studies we discovered when inhaling Lewy's body formation as a potentially important route that brings together all Alzheimer's disease and related dementia together to ensure deeper biological investigations.
Exploring the biological reasons for this association during exposure to PM2.5 Lew Body dementia, a team of researchers exposed both normal and genetically modified mice lacking α-synuclein protein in PM2.5 Contamination every other day for 10 months.
“In normal mice, we saw symptoms of cognitive debilitating function similar to brain atrophy, cell death, and dementia in the Lewy body,” said research collaborators Ted Dawson, MD, PhD, Leonard, and Professor Madelyn Abramson, professor of neurodegenerative diseases and director of Johns Hopkins for Cell Engineering. “However, in mice lacking alpha-cynuclein, the brain did not show any major changes.”
The researchers then studied mice with human genes. mutation (HA53T) Associated with early onset of Parkinson's disease. 5 months after PM2.5 Exposure, these mice developed extensive pockets of alpha-synuclein and experienced cognitive decline. The masses of these proteins observed through biophysical and biochemical analyses were structurally different from those formed during natural aging.
The team also established to determine whether the effects of air pollution vary from location to location. They found that mice were exposed to separate samples of PM2.5 Similar brain changes and development of alpha-synuclein pockets have been suggested from China, Europe and the US, leading to similar brain changes and the detrimental effects of PM.2.5 It could be broadly consistent across different regions.
Researchers say changes in gene expression in the brain of PM2.5– Exposed mice were markedly similar to those seen in human patients with dementia in the Lewie body, showing that contamination not only causes accumulation of toxic proteins, but also promotes changes in disease-related gene expression in the human brain.
“We believe we have identified the core molecular links between the PMs.2.5 Exposure and the transmission of dementia in Levy's body,” says Mao.
Genetic factors play an important role in neurodegenerative diseases, but scientists say people can potentially control exposure to contamination.
The researcher's next goal is to determine which specific elements of air pollution promote these effects. Researchers can understand that it may help guide public health efforts to reduce harmful exposures and reduce the risk of disease.
By identifying this new strain of this new strain formed after exposure to air pollution, the study authors hope to establish specific targets for future drugs aimed at slowing the progression of neurodegenerative diseases marked by Lewie bodies.
sauce:
Journal Reference:
Chang, X. et al. (2025). Promoting Levybody dementia due to air pollutants. Science. doi.org/10.1126/science.adu4132
