Health
Euthanized after contracting bird flu from recalled pet food
Experts say it is publishing the “low risk” of avian flu. Here's how to avoid it:
Despite many farm workers catching avian flu in the United States, experts say the risk is low to the public, with a few exceptions.
SAN FRANCISCO — Authorities have euthanized a San Francisco cat after eating raw pet food and contracting the bird flu, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced.
Some batches of Rawr raw cat food chicken eats According to the FDA, the presence of the H5N1 avian influenza virus was tested positive. The agency did not specify the quantity or production date issued on Wednesday, September 3rd. It is performed immediately after laboratory tests that showed H5N1 virus in both cats and food.
The decision to euthanize the animals came later San Francisco Department of Public Health The cat has been informed that he has contracted the virus by eating the affected product, the agency reported.
According to the FDA, the virus causes disease and death in some animals, including both domestic and wild cats, such as mountain lions and bobcats. Dogs may also sign it up, but they usually show mild clinical signs and lower mortality rates compared to cats, the agency writes.
To date, no human H5N1 infection has been identified among raw pet food dealers, the FDA said. Following the notification, if an active virus enters the eyes, nose or mouth, it may infect humans.
“It's important to wash your hands and disinfect contact surfaces after people handle pet food,” the FDA warns.
Which cat food is being recalled?
The recalled cat food was sold in 2.5 pounds of resealed yellow and white bags, each containing 40 ounces of sliders.
According to the FDA, compromised cat food includes:
- Lot CCS 25 077, Sell date for September 18, 2026
- Lot CCS 25 093, sale date for October 3, 2026
Food is sold frozen in stores nationwide and online.
What is bird flu?
Avian influenza is a disease caused by a family of influenza viruses that are transmitted primarily among birds.
According to the CDC and USDA, avian influenza viruses fall into two groups. Low pathogenic avian influenza (It is commonly seen in wild birds) Highly pathogenic avian influenza (mostly found in poultry). According to the CDC, low-pathogenic avian influenza viruses may cause mild or disease-free, and highly pathogenic avian influenza can cause severe illness and high mortality in infected birds.
The bird flu outbreak that began in February 2022 would cost the US government approximately $661 million by February 2023. The Associated Press reported at the time.. Tens of millions of birds have been slaughtered To limit the spread of the virus, according to the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
< util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/>
Pet owners urged them to check their food before feeding the animal
The FDA urged pet owners to check their packaging, dump their recall products, and monitor their pets for illness.
The virus had not been detected in U.S. dogs as of September 3, but the agency added that there had been fatal incidents in other countries.
See a Animal List Those who tested positive for the virus USDA Animal and Plant Hygiene Inspection Services Website.
CDC: Public risk remains low
Despite reports of both animals People with bird flu all over the United Statesthe risk to the general public remains low, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)though there are a few exceptions.
The federal agency said it was “looking closely at the situation and working with the state to monitor people with animal exposure.” The CDC reported using a flu surveillance system to monitor human H5 bird flu activity.
Animals' bird flu symptoms
The FDA says young, old, and weakly immune systems are at risk of getting infected with the virus.
According to American Veterinary Medical AssociationPeople should seek veterinary care if their pets display:
- Fever
- Lethargic
- Loss of appetite
- Red or inflamed eyes
- Eye or nose drainage
- Difficulty breathing
- Neurological signs including trembling, seizures, coordination and blindness
Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter at USA Today. Contact her at nalund @usatoday.com and follow her at x @nataliealund.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2025/09/04/cat-euthanized-recalled-pet-food-san-francisco/85979761007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The third earthquake strikes Afghanistan, as the death toll passes 2200
- V20250816 free download
- The other nephew of Imran Khan, Shershah, also released from Kot Lakhpat prison after the deposit – Pakistan
- Live updates: Latest news from the Trump administration, Department of War, Ukraine-Russia, RFK Jr. Hearing Fallout
- In Bihar, a decrease in Narendra Modi decreases on the indignation policy
- Official visit of Putin in Türkiye, here is when he should meet Erdogan. The agenda of the Russian president is revealed
- Who are the supporters of the reform? – New Statesman
- The Governor of the South Kalimantan entourage to the military commander chooses the Sari Patin deposit, where Jokowi had stopped in BanjarmaSin
- American technology managers cannot praise Trump to stop
- Afghanistan shook a fourth earthquake in 24 hours, reaching 5.4 tremors
- Firefighting The Squad V1.0.44.0 Free Download
- Egg thrown to Aleema Khan outside Adiala prison during the media discussions