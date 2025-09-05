The “one and complete” dose of LSD brings anxiety at bay: Shot

. Mikkelwillim/Stockphoto/Getty Images

Strict new study It is found that a single dose of LSD can alleviate anxiety and depression for several months.

198 adults were involved in this study Systemic anxiety disorder or GAD, an anxiety disorder affecting about 1 in 10 people in a year.

Participants who received a low dose of LSD (25 or 50 micrograms) were not superior to participants who received a placebo. However, those who received a higher dose (100 or 200 micrograms) responded quickly, the team said Journal of the American Medical Association.

“By the next day, they had shown strong improvements,” he says. Dr. David Feifel One of 22 centers that participated in the study at the Cadima Neuropathy Institute in San Diego. “And these improvements continued all the way through to the end of the study, which was 12 weeks.”

However, it says it is unclear whether some of the improvements are related to non-drug factors like the sensory environment people were treated with. Robin Carhartt Harris psychedelic researchers from the University of California, San Francisco, were not involved in the study.

“It looks safe and tolerated,” he says.

Carhart-Harris, like many scientists studying psychedelics, believes that treatment is likely to be successful if a person has the right mindset when they start a trip or if the trip occurs in a place with the right sensory environment.

It's not your everyday anxiety

Systemic anxiety disorder includes extreme worry and fear that interfere with a person's functional abilities.

“It is characterized by continuous worry, inability to relax, all the physical symptoms, lace heart rate and sweat,” Feifel says. I also frequently accompany depression.

Current antidepressants and anti-anxiety drugs are insufficient for about half of those diagnosed with GAD.

Therefore, 22 outpatient psychiatric research sites agreed to test a unique form of LSD called MM120.

This drug is not like Prozac or Zoloft. This is one of the usual treatments for GAD.

“This is something that has a very clear subjective experience,” says Feifel, “what people might call travel.”

The MM120, like other versions of LSD, changes a person's perception and allows you to see, hear, and feel what's not there.

In this study, participants were much more likely to improve if they administered MM120 high enough to induce a psychedelic experience. Furthermore, high doses were more likely to elevate depression in people.

Non-drug factors

Psychedelic treatments often include a guide or therapist who will ensure that a patient's psychedelic experience is safe and effective. Additionally, treatment centers often offer rooms with soft lighting, naturalistic decorations, music or other sensory stimuli.

However, in this study it is unclear whether these environmental factors played an important role in treatment.

The sessions were supervised by two “dose session monitors” and also provided educational sessions on treatment. The session was held in a “private, aesthetically pleasing room,” the researchers said, and participants were offered “standardized music and eye shades.”

All of these factors may have contributed to the outcome, says Carhart-Harris, but it is difficult to communicate as they were not specified in the research protocol and could have changed significantly from center to another center.

“For example, not saying anything about listening to music is obvious if it's in almost 100% of previous published trials on psychedelic therapy,” says Carhartt Harris.

A psychedelic future

New research represents a new trend in psychedelic research. It's a larger, more rigorous study that is likely to be supported by pharmaceutical companies.

Such studies are needed to ensure that psychedelic drugs such as LSD, MDMA and Psilocybin are approved by the Food and Drug Administration, Feifel said. Also, providing physicians with access to approved psychedelics can “revolutionize treatment” for mental illnesses ranging from depression to PTSD and addiction.

“Give it for a few years, and we'll see drugs like psilocybin [and] Magic mushrooms are drugs, and “there will be a change in overall thinking around them,” says Carhartt Harris.

The FDA appears to be open to that possibility. It already gives the MM120's “groundbreaking therapy” state. It aims to speed up evaluation of promising new drugs.

Mindmed has already started a pair of “Phase 3” research for the MM120. The company is expected to complete these exams in 2026.