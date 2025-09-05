Your support will help us tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change to big technology, the independence is on the ground when stories develop. Whether you're researching the finances of Elon Musk's Pro-Trump PAC, or producing the latest documentary, The Words, we shed light on American women fighting for reproductive rights, but we know how important it is to analyze facts from a message. At such a crucial moment in American history, we need a reporter on the ground. Your donation allows us to send journalists to continue talking to both sides of the story. Independents are trusted by Americans throughout the political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans from reports and analytics using paywalls. We believe that quality journalism should be available to everyone who is paid by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. read more

Often dismissed as cosmetics, Hair removal It can show deeper physical imbalances. Despite the market overflowing with quick fix products, Thinning hair has many causes, and there is no single miracle treatment.

Annabelle Kingsley, lead trialist at Philip Kingsley, points to how clients perceive change.

“People usually lose at least 20% of their amount hair Before they realise it – my clients often say, “I suddenly looked in the mirror and saw my hair thin,” she explains.

There are many types and causes of hair removal. Suzanne Cooper, a nutrition expert who is the founder of Glowwa, highlights the common perpetrators. stresshormonal imbalance, digestive health, nutritional deficiency.

“So it's really important to solve all the flaws by what we're doing.”

Kingsley most often observes hair loss in male and female patterns, mostly genetic, terogenic drainage (TE). It is caused by internal stressors such as illness, nutritional deficiency, and thyroid problems.

The good news is, “TE is neither permanent nor progressive. It stops when the underlying trigger is found and dealt with.”

So, what are you supposed to be looking for? And how can you prevent your hair from getting thinner? Below are five possible reasons behind hair removal and the evidence-based steps you can take.

1) Hormonal changes during menopause

For women, menopause is one of the most common turning points in hair.

drop down estrogen Levels can make the chains finer, increasing sensitivity to hormones like dihydrotestosterone (DHT). “We all have a hormone called DHT, a hormone called dihydrotestosterone in our bodies that attack and shrink the hair follicles,” Cooper said. male Although they have more of it, women who are menopause can find that they become more sensitive to it. ”

Prescription treatments such as minoxidil exist, but side effects can be unpleasant. “There are a lot of side effects – low libido, anxiety, low mood,” she points out. Natural DHT blockers such as pumpkin seeds may offer a more gentle approach.

Kingsley also says that menopause is when many women notice excessive dropouts. “estrogen It is a supporting hormone for the hair and scalp or skin, and sporadic levels during the perimenopausal period can lead to continuous attacks of excessive shedding.

“When levels drop and remain low, individual hair becomes thinner.”

2) Aging itself

Like the skin, hair changes with age, even outside of hormone shifts.

“Everyone changes with age. They don't have the same hair quality or density as they are in their 60s or 70s and 20s,” Kingsley says.

“The degree of age-related hair changes vary widely. Some people notice minimal changes, but for others it can be very pronounced.”

This natural thinness is linked not only to genetics, but also to lifestyle and environmental factors. The scalp is aging like the skin of the face, so it becomes more important over time to care for it with gentle purification and hydration.

3) Nutrition and gut health

Images opened in the gallery People need to make sure they are taking the right protein, iron and vitamins during their diet

Diet plays a greater role in hair health than many people notice. Cooper claims that “food should be the first place you look at when there's something wrong with your body, because you can balance your hormones and the right diet and help. Intestines Correct food and very healthy. ”

Her research as a nourishing hair expert focuses on anti-inflammatory nutrients, particularly MSM (found in kale, spinach, lush greenery), and “reduces inflammation in the blood. Inflammation is a real driver that pushes hair into the loss and shedding stages.”

Even at age when appetite, digestion, and even medicines affect nutrient absorption and proper protein, iron and vitamins become essential.

Blood tests with GPs can highlight defects that are worth dealing with.

4) stressillness and medicine

Images opened in the gallery Retirement, Bereavement, Illness, or New Medications can all be a blow to your hair ( PA Archives ))

The stress of life does not go away with age. In fact, retirement, bereavement, illness, or new medication can all be a blow to your hair.

“Telogen eflubium is not genetic and can occur at any age,” explains Kingsley. “It is hair loss that occurs in response to internal disorders such as illness, nutritional deficiency, low iron or ferritin, rapid weight loss, thyroid imbalance, severe or other internal disorders. stressgeneral anesthesia and surgery under birth. ”

She says that hair is “a great barometer for general health and a window into your overall well-being. It is a non-essential tissue, so the body treats it as inexplicable.”

So it's often the first part of your body when something is wrong, but it's also the first part that improves when balance is restored.

5) Styling and scalp care

Even in later life, daily habits can affect the strength of your hair.

Kingsley warned against an overly harsh approach, saying, “Shampoo does not cause hair loss, it simply removes loose hair into the follicles that are ready to come out.

“If you don't shampoo frequently, you'll need to stay healthy to cleanse your scalp regularly, which can actually make hair loss worse.”

heat Styling, rough brushing and tight hairstyles may not always be a concern for older clients, but coloring and perms can still weaken the chains.

Conditioner and leave-in treatments help protect against breakage, while gentle scalp massage supports circulation.

But both Experts I agree that early action is important. “Hair removal for male and female patterns is progressive, so the faster you handle them, the better. It's much easier to maintain the density of your hair than to get it back,” Kingsley says.

Some age-related changes are inevitable, but can slow or soften with nutritional combinations; stress Management, gentle scalp care, and evidence-based treatment if necessary.

