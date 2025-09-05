Why playlists are key to reducing movement intoxication

Scientists have found that to match fun and soft music, they can reduce mobile sickness by more than half and provide a simple brain-based solution to nausea while traveling.

study: Study on the moderating effects of different music types on motion sickness based on EEG analysis. Image credit: Estrada Anton/Shutterstock.com

Recent research published in Frontiers of human neuroscience We investigated the effects of different types of music on exercise sickness. Scientists have found that listening to certain types of music, especially fun and soft music, can effectively alleviate the symptoms of exercise sickness and improve the travel experience.

Motion Sickness: Evaluation and Intervention

Advances in autonomous driving technology have improved driving convenience and safety. However, recent studies also document an increase in the incidence of exercise sickness, especially among passengers.

During mixed mode operation, that is, alternating manual and assistive driving, passengers often experience exercise sickness. This occurs when the vehicle's movements are prevented from matching what the eyes are looking at, such as spinning or acceleration, leading to a mismatch between balance and vision.

Motion sickness is currently being assessed both subjective and objective measures. Subjective measurements require a person to complete relevant surveys such as motion sickness surveys (MSQ), Misery Scale (MISC), and Simulator Disease Survey (SSQ).

In contrast, objective measurements rely on physiological signal acquisition devices that provide objective physiological and behavioral data from patients. This data correlates with the level of movement intoxication experienced by a person.

The researchers have developed pharmacological management strategies and sensory interventions to alleviate motor sickness. Motor sickness is associated with the expression of cholinergic M1, M2, and M5 receptor subtypes in vestibular organs and vestibular ganglia. Considering this study, anti-motility drugs (eg, scopolamine) that block M1 and M5 receptor subtypes have been developed.

Many studies have not been evaluated Effectiveness of Olfactory or tactile-based interventions, particularly between auditory stimuli (e.g., music genre) and movement intoxication in the driving environment.

About the research

The current study aims to address research gaps and assess the effects of various musical genres on exercise sickness. The exercise-intoxicated cognitive model was constructed based on electroencephalography signals. This involves a systematic evaluation of the differential-regulating effects of four types of music, including Joyful, Siverring, Sad, and Soft, concerning motion sickness.

Driving simulation experiments were designed in place of actual road experiments to induce the symptoms of exercise sickness. Electroencephalography (EEG) data were collected from participants. The driving simulator induced visually advanced competitive effects similar to the real motion environment.

The software allowed users to select 10 roads in different road complexity, surrounding terrain and length. All these roads required more than 5 minutes of travel time to complete. During this road screening phase, MISC, KSS, and LIKERT scales assessed motion sickness among participants.

Forty volunteers (22 men and 18 women) were enrolled in this first screening. From these, 30 participants with moderate sensitivity to motion sickness were selected for the main music relief experiment.

Each participant in the main experiment was exposed to one of six conditions: six music types (Joyful, Sad, Sirring, Soft), one natural recovery control group, and one baseline group. When motion sickness reached more than three, it was considered a successful induction of motion sickness.

Multidimensional features of five brain regions were extracted from EEG signals, frequency domain features, and instantaneous domain statistical features. These functions can comprehensively characterize the temporal and spatial dynamics of brain activity in motor sickness. The optimal classification prediction model was developed by comparing the performance of traditional machine learning methods with deep learning models in recognizing motion sickness conditions. This model included BP neural networks (BPNN), plain Bayes (NB), K-nearest neighbors (KNN), support vector machines (SVM), and logistic regression (LR).

Survey results

The mean accuracy, recall, and accuracy scores for the five models achieved maximum occipital lobe area. This finding suggests that EEG signals in this region are closely related to motion sickness.

Based on prediction accuracy, the current study selected a BPNN model of resident movement sickness perception in the occipital lobe area. After iterations of training in 1980, the BPNN model achieved a maximum accuracy of 85.6% on the test set. For further modulation analysis, the completed motor sickness recognition model was classified by the BPNN algorithm using EEG functions trained in the occipital lobe area.

The effect of interventions on motor sickness in each music (modulation group) and natural recovery (control group) was assessed. A correlation was found between participants' subjective relief scores and objective relief scores based on EEG data. Compared to natural recovery, subjective scores showed that soft and fun music could effectively alleviate exercise sickness symptoms in 57.3% and 56.7%, respectively.

It should be noted that SAD music has a lower mitigation effect (40%) than natural recovery (43.3%), but stirring the music showed a mitigation effect.

The complexity of Kolmogorov-Kaitin (KC) in EEG signal was closely related to mental fatigue. In the current study, we observed that overall KC values ​​were higher in the occipital lobe when participants were calm. After motion sickness, the complexity of KC in the occipital lobe area was lower. A significant negative correlation was recorded between motor sickness in the occipital lobe area and complexity of EEG KC.

Conclusion

The current study developed an effective motor sickness recognition model using EEG signal analysis and machine learning strategies. Soft and enjoyable music greatly alleviated the symptoms of motion sickness, but sad music got worse and mixing music had a variety of effects depending on the scale used.

The authors focused on the limitations including relatively small sample sizes, simulator use rather than actual driving, and participants' age ranges. They emphasized that future research must examine these results in larger groups and in real-world driving environments.

