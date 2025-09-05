



Just a year later, the World Health Organization (WHO) today announced the end of the Public Health Emergency (PHEIC) on the outbreak of MPOX in Africa. This has announced that new patterns of transmission, the emergence of new clades, and cases of exports are very limited. in Media BriefingDr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the WHO MPOX Emergency Committee met yesterday to discuss the latest developments and recommended the end of PHEIC while updating local national recommendations. “I took that advice,” he said. Meeting every three months, the group is based on decisions on persistent litigation and deaths in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and other hotspots, including Burundi, Sierra Leone and Uganda. “We also better understand the factors that contribute to infection, risk factors for severity, and the countries most affected have developed sustained response capabilities,” Tedros said. Removing the emergency declaration does not mean that the threat has ended or that the response will cease and there remains a possibility of a new flare-up. “Continued efforts are needed to protect the most vulnerable groups, especially those living with young children and HIV.” Africa CDC extends continental health emergency However, the African Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) extended the Continental Security (PHECS) public health emergency yesterday following the September 2 meeting of the MPOX Emergency Committee. The agency declared a state of emergency on August 13, 2024. in statementthe African CDC said the downward trend is not stable enough to justify lifting the emergency in the region. “The unanimous decision highlights both the recent vulnerability of profits and the need to maintain Africa's collective momentum until MPOX is under durable control,” the agency said. Members also warned that maintaining the PHEC is essential to maintaining political will, mobilizing resources and keeping the country at high alert. Cases have been declining sharply since their peak in May, but the surge in MPOX has affected Ghana, Liberia, Kenya, Zambia and Tanzania, with new referrals reported in Malawi, Ethiopia, Senegal, Togo, Gambia and Mozambique. While the African CDC acknowledges strong advances in vaccination testing and vaccination, major concerns include high average mortality rates in a small number of countries and reduced international support, including the US-based PEPFAR program for patients living with HIV, at a higher risk of severe MPOX disease and death. DRC has downed cases in Kenya At a weekly briefing yesterday, Dr. Yap Boum, assistant case manager for the African CDC MPOX response, said that while cases continue to decline in DRC, the country's health officials are seeing a change in cases from traditional hot spots to more central prefectures. He noted that the situation in Sierra Leone is still stable with low but sustained communication. Ghana's outbreak responders fighting clade 2B have reported a significant decline in cases and a decline in tests, he said. Kenya, which fights clade 1B, is one of the concerns, with cases rising, of which 43% are in Mombasa and disease has also been reported in the country's capital, Nairobi, Boom said. He noted that it is difficult to track patients' sexual contacts and that Kenya will soon launch an MPOX vaccine campaign.

