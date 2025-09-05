Prostate cancer cases are increasing after years of decline, the study found





Share on Pinterest Prostate cancer cases have risen steadily over the past decade, a new report found. Maskot/Getty Images The incidence of prostate cancer has risen after years of decline over the past decade.

This increase is facilitated by the diagnosis of advanced prostate cancer, even in young men as young as 55 years old.

Experts say it's time to reevaluate PSA screening recommendations to ensure prostate cancer is captured early. The incidence of prostate cancer has steadily risen over the past decade, reversing the course after years of decline. The diagnosis of prostate cancer increased by 3% annually between 2014 and 2021. This follows a year-over-year decline of 6.4% between the late 2000s and early 2010s. Latest statistics From the American Cancer Society (ACS). Even more worrying, growth is facilitated by late cancer diagnosis, the most dangerous form in which cancer spreads to other parts of the body. Advanced prostate cancer The most rapid increase was observed in men over the age of 70, up to 6.2% per year. Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men in the US, and then lung cancer. One in eight people are diagnosed with prostate cancer throughout their lifetime. In 2025, ACS estimates 313,780 new cases of prostate cancer and 35,770 deaths. The decline in mortality rates is also slowing down. Between 1993 and 2012, Death from prostate cancer It fell by about 3.5% a year before it was late to trickle. It was only 0.6% per year over the next 10 years. For men aged 55-59, the USPTF guidelines remain a “C” score and state that regular screening can be considered. “We still seem to be experiencing some of the deleterious effects of USPSTF recommendations on PSA screening. Jeffrey Tosoan, He is an assistant professor in MD, MPH and Urology and Director of Translation Cancer Research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Tosoian was not involved in the research. “The hope is that updated recommendations based on the best available evidence will take hold, this trend may reverse and the harm caused by prostate cancer may be significantly reduced,” he told Healthline.

Reports are highlighted with consistent details Difference In the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer by race and ethnicity. Black men have the highest incidence of prostate cancer in all racial or ethnic groups, 67% higher than white men. They experience higher disease rates at all ages compared to white men and have the lowest diagnostic age (65 years) among all racial groups. Black men also impose disease outcomes that are significantly worse than their peers. They can die of prostate cancer twice as many times as other racial or ethnic groups. “This disparity has improved from a 2.5x increase in 2001, but it highlights the importance of ensuring equal access to quality healthcare, among other potential factors,” Tosoian said. Mortality disparities exist in other groups as well. For example, despite the lower overall incidence of prostate cancer among American Indians and Alaska Native Americans (AIANs), there is a 12% higher mortality rate than white men. The reasons for these disparities are multifactorial and include the following factors: Later diagnosis

Higher prevalence of comorbidities

Barriers to receive high quality treatment “Improved access to care, especially early detection and high-quality treatment, is important to reduce disparities among black men.” Tyler Kratzer MPH, the first author of the report, and surveillance research, surveillance scientist at the American Cancer Society. “Previous studies have shown that when black and white men with similar prostate cancer are treated equally, there are comparable outcomes,” Kratzer told Healthline. Kratzer and his team also identified key geographical prostate cancer trends in the United States. They point out that Washington, D.C. and Mississippi, Mississippi, are the two jurisdictions with the highest rates of prostate cancer mortality, and the high proportion of Black residents.

The ACS report suggests that climbing rates in the incidence of prostate cancer, particularly in the late stages, may be the result of the climbing rate. Reduced PSA screening . PSA screening is a simple blood test that measures prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels. PSA is generated naturally prostatehowever, elevated levels may indicate the presence of cancer. PSA tests can detect prostate cancer up to seven years until it becomes symptomatic. Despite these benefits, screening is also relevant Overdiagnosis – When a tumor that is unlikely to cause symptoms is treated and leads to unnecessary harm to the patient. According to Tosoian, the way to balance the harm and benefits of PSA testing is “a central issue on the ground.” USPSTF again in 2018 update Recommendations for PSA screening for men ages 55-69 encourage “making individual decisions” about the test and discussing potential harms and benefits with physicians. For patients, these ambiguous recommendations can be difficult to navigate. “Recommendations can certainly be contradictory from one guideline to the next, but most of them line up at the main points,” Tosoian said. “Men with a life expectancy of more than 10 years should consider PSA screening to avoid the risk of long-term harm caused by prostate cancer. The exact age that the guidelines recommend starting screening depends on the guidelines, but most agree between 45-55,” he said. Kratzer suggested that informed discussions with family members and healthcare workers are essential for those considering screening for prostate cancer. “Patients need to talk to their families, learn about the history of prostate cancer, then talk to their health care provider about whether screening is their biggest concern and what starts before age 50 for those at high risk,” he said.

