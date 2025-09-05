Health
California is seeing higher COVID-19 levels in August, data finds
Central California experienced “very high” positive Covid-19 test levels in August. This is one of several regions where the virus is increasingly detected in recent weeks.
On August 17-23, Central California saw a 18.4% positive Covid-19 test rate. California Department of Public Health. Since early July, the percentage of lab detection for Covid-19 has been rising in Central California, surpassing the figures at the same time last year.
The US has seen a steady increase in the proportion of positive COVID-19 tests since late July. data It is published by the National Respiratory and Enteric Virus Surveillance System on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. COVID-19 variants in recent months “storm” and “Stratus” It has spread to the US and is paying attention to the virus and the symptoms it causes.
Central California has been joined by two other regions that the state's public health department believes they have experienced “very high” test aggressive levels at the same time. “The Northern Country” is the “Rural North” where you will find Del Norte, Glen, Humboldt, Lake, Lassen, Mendocino, Modoc, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama, Trinity County County County County County County County” Amador, Bute, Corusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Prama, Sacramento, Sierra, Sutter, Yoro, Yuba County.
This is a breakdown of California's recent Covid-19 figures.
What you need to know about Covid-19 in California
The rural northern regions tested positive for 19.7% from August 17-23. Since late July, the proportion of local Covid-19 lab detections has increased in the past week, a small downtick has been around. Meanwhile, in the larger Sierra Sacramento region, positive tests from August 17-23 increased by 3.4%, bringing the latest positive tests to 17.3%. Since late July, the region has seen an increase in the proportion of lab detection for Covid-19.
The Bay Area has seen an increase in detection of Covid-19 labs. early July. On August 17th and 23rd, there were 13.8% positive tests, and this positive test level was classified as “high.” The previous week, the test was 12.09%.
In Southern California, like Los Angeles, the area had positive test levels classified as “moderate.” The positive tests in Southern California were 10.4%, an increase of about 2% from the previous week. Laboratory detection of the virus has been on the rise in the region since early July.
With a 9.6% positive tests (up 3% from the previous week), Los Angeles has generally seen an increase in laboratory detection of the virus since late July.
Where can I buy the Covid test?
Covid-19 self-test can be purchased online or at pharmacies and various retailers. CDC. Walgreens, CVS, and Target are one of the retailers that display test kits for sale online.
US Food and Drug Administration Keep the list FDA-authorized home, cover cover COVID-19 test. Who can use the test? Other details to help you determine which tests are right for you. This list also contains information about the retention period for the test. This will save you on a trip to the pharmacy if you have a test kit in your bathroom cabinet.
The FDA said earlier this year that if you are exposed to someone who has Covid-19 to someone who is not suffering from symptoms, please wait at least five days before testing.
“If the test is done too early, we can get inaccurate results,” the FDA said.
Need a free Covid test kit?
Check with your health insurance plan as it may cover your Covid-19 test kit.
Covid-19 symptoms: Is it the flu or is it a covid?
Symptoms may change with new variants and may vary depending on vaccination status, but here it is possible symptoms. CDC:
- Fever or cold
- sofa
- Shortness of breath and difficulty breathing
- sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- New loss of taste and smell
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body pain
- headache
- Nausea and vomiting
- diarrhea
The CDC said, “We cannot communicate the difference between influenza and Covid-19 because some of the symptoms are the same, and they are symptoms alone.
Paris Baraza is a trending reporter covering California news in the desert sun. I'll reach her [email protected].
