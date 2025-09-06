Health
What time is the best time to eat breakfast? For longevity, it's better before
Are you sitting for breakfast early or late? Research suggests that the answer is important. How long do you live?.
Most notably, the findings suggest that those who ate breakfast in the second half are more likely to die a little earlier than those who had previously had their first meal.
“The elderly may be particularly affected by changes in dietary timing due to health challenges and lifestyle transitions,” says the lead study author Hassan Dashti, PhD, RD, An assistant professor and research scientist focusing on nutrition, history and genetics at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
“Looking at seniors when they eat, especially breakfast hours, can provide simple markers of overall health and aging,” he says.
Meal times may help maintain a healthy body rhythm
For this analysis, Dr. Dashti and his collaborators wanted to see how certain dietary patterns affect health outcomes in later years. The team tracked nearly 3,000 adults in the UK for an average of 22 years. Participants ranged from 42 to 94 years old, with nearly three-quarters of women being women, and 83% not employed.
Participants were roughly divided into the middle between early and later breakfast hours. Early groups tended to have breakfast near 8am, while the later groups approached 9.
When participants were older, they were more likely to eat later. Additionally, every 10 years, breakfast delays were associated with an 8 minute delay and dinner delays with nearly 4 minutes.
Results published in Communication Medicine The 10-year survival rate (percent of participants still living since the study began) was 89.5% in the early group and 86.7% in the late group.
“The difference was statistically significant, but conservative,” says Dashti. “These findings should be considered preliminary and interpreted with caution.”
The results showed that each additional delayed breakfast hours were associated with an 11% increase in the likelihood of dying during the study period.
The following breakfast hours were consistently associated with having physical and mental health conditions such as depression, excessive sleepiness, and dental problems. Researchers also found a link between later meal times and meal preparation and worse sleep difficulty.
According to Dashti, these things can make it difficult for seniors to start their day with food.
“Depression and fatigue, for example, can reduce appetite or slow down your morning routine, but dentistry and chewing issues can make food uncomfortable and put people off,” he says. “Because our research is observational, it is not certain that these health issues will cause later breakfasts.
Surprising trends, but signs of health problems
As older people are known to wake up earlier, the study authors also expected a shift in meal times. They were surprised to see the opposite. Participants, especially those who age breakfast, eat later, say Dashti.
“It's counterintuitive from what we see in our daily lives.” Deborah Cud, Maryland, He is a geriatric medicine expert and co-director at Stanford Longevity Center in Palo Alto, California. “My observation at a lifestyle therapy facility is that older people want to eat early.”
Dr. Kad, who was not involved in this study, would like to see more extensive research in a larger population to see if later eating among older adults is a trend towards growing.
Along with her own patient, she later realized that the eater appears to have more cognitive problems.
“If you're caring for older people and you're seeing changes in the timing of your meals, especially at breakfast, you might ask them questions,” she says. “Hey, I've noticed that there has been a change in your behavior. Why do you think it is?” ”
Research has some limitations
This study says there are some limitations Dr. Kathryn Nicole Starrassociate professor of medicine and senior fellow at the Center for Aging and Human Development Research at Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, North Carolina.
The findings are based on self-reported diet and sleep times and are not always reliable, she says. The participants were also small, and they were all from the UK, primarily European ancestors and mostly female.
“And more, there is no dietary data to determine whether dietary composition has an effect, as only the timing was evaluated and not what was actually eaten,” says Dr. Star, who was not involved in the study.
New research supports existing findings on the benefits of early breakfast
“To date, we have limited our insight into how diet timing evolves later in life and how this change relates to overall health and longevity,” says Dashti. “These results add new meanings, 'Breakfast is the most important meal of the day', especially for the elderly. ”
