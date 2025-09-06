Are Covid Vaccines Available Now, and Who Can Get One?

As respiratory virus season approaches, you may be wondering whether you’ll be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine to protect yourself. The data show COVID vaccines are safe and effective, but it may be harder to get one this fall depending on your age, health or where you live.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved the updated COVID vaccines for the 2025-2026 season, but with new restrictions around who is eligible to get the shots. It’s currently limited to “high risk” individuals, including people over 65 or with certain underlying conditions.

What’s more, the advisory panel at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that makes recommendations for who should get the new COVID-19 vaccine has delayed its meeting to late September, leaving many pharmacies in limbo.

That’s because the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) must issue recommendations in order for pharmacists to administer vaccines in certain states.

Until then, pharmacies in over a dozen states will require a prescription to administer the shot. And three states won’t offer COVID vaccines in pharmacies at all until ACIP makes recommendations, NBC News reported.

It’s unclear whether ACIP will make narrower or broader vaccine recommendations than the FDA.

The uncertainty comes after a slew of changes to CDC leadership, the members of ACIP and COVID vaccination guidelines under Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, a long-time critic of well-established vaccines.

Dr. Robert Hopkins, medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, tells TODAY.com the NFID is “concerned” about the new restrictions on COVID-19 vaccines.

Amid conflicting vaccination guidance from federal agencies and medical groups, there is a lot of confusion about who can get the shot and how to get it this fall. TODAY.com spoke to experts to answer all your questions.

2025-2026 COVID-19 Vaccines

The FDA authorized three new vaccines for those at “higher risk,” Kennedy announced on “X” on Aug. 27:

Moderna (6 months and older)

Pfizer (5 years and older)

Novavax (12 years and older)

The Moderna and Pfizer shots are mRNA vaccines, which utilize genetic material called messenger RNA to trigger an immune response. The Novavax shot is the only protein-based, non-mRNA COVID vaccine available in the U.S.

The COVID shots for 2025–2026 have been reformulated to more closely match currently circulating strains. The updated monovalent vaccines will target LP.8.1, a subvariant of the omicron JN.1 lineage, based on guidance from the FDA. Novavax is formulated to target the JN.1 variant.

How Effective Are the New COVID Vaccines?

COVID-19 vaccines are very effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death, says Hopkins.

Studies from Moderna and Pfizer show that the LP.8.1 vaccines generate a modestly stronger immune response than earlier shots, which target JN.1 and KP.2, NBC News reported.

Pfizer said pre-clinical data show its vaccine protects against multiple circulating variants, including XFG (Stratus), NB.1.8.1 (Nimbus) and other emerging strains. Novavax said studies confirm its shot induces immunity against JN.1 lineage strains.

The updated COVID vaccines should provide protection that lasts up to four to six months, Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, tells TODAY.com.

It’s too soon to tell exactly how effective the new shots are because there isn’t enough real-world data yet. “We never know how effective the annual version (of a vaccine) is until after the fact. That’s also true for flu,” Dorit Reiss, a vaccine policy expert at the University of California Law San Francisco, tells TODAY.com.

COVID vaccines don’t prevent infection 100% of the time, but experts emphasize that it’s the best way to protect yourself.

“It’s a lot more it’s more effective than zero vaccine,” says Reiss.

When Will COVID Vaccines Become Available?

Following the FDA’s approval on Aug. 27, Pfizer and Moderna announced that their updated vaccines would ship immediately and be available at pharmacies, doctor’s offices and hospitals in the coming days.

Novavax said in a release that it’s working to provide access to its non-mRNA vaccine “for eligible individuals this fall.”

Some pharmacies already have the new COVID vaccines available, “but it varies by location and when they put their order in,” Brigid Groves, vice president of professional affairs at the American Pharmacists Association, tells TODAY.com.

In the meantime, call your pharmacy, doctor or local health department to find out if they have vaccines in stock.

Who Is Eligible to Get the New COVID Shots?

Previously, COVID-19 vaccines were available to everyone ages 6 months and older, but the new shots come with more restrictions.

The FDA approved the 2025-2026 COVID vaccines for adults ages 65 and older, and individuals ages 6 months to 64 years who have at least one underlying condition that puts them at higher risk for severe COVID-19, says Benjamin.

The FDA did not specify which conditions qualify; however, the CDC has a list of conditions that increase the risk for severe COVID on its website. These include diabetes, heart disease, asthma, kidney disease, cancer and mental health disorders — as well as lifestyle factors, like “physical inactivity” and smoking.

Although the CDC stopped recommending COVID-19 vaccines for healthy pregnant women, pregnancy is also on its list of high-risk conditions. In May, the FDA’s commissioner and vaccine chief published a new framework for how to approach COVID-19 vaccination, which also names pregnancy as a risk factor.

So, due to these “contradicting” stances, as Reiss described it, it’s unclear if pregnancy makes a person eligible to receive the vaccine under the new FDA guidance. (If you are pregnant and want the new vaccine, talk to your doctor.)

Children with at least one underlying condition are eligible, but Reiss says changes in licensing may make it harder for kids under 5 to access the vaccine.

Only Moderna’s updated COVID vaccine is approved for high-risk children as young as 6 months. Pfizer is now only authorized for high-risk kids over the age of 5 and Novavax for high-risk children over the age of 12.

Can Anyone Get the New COVID Vaccine?

If you’re a healthy person under the age of 65 who doesn’t have any high-risk conditions, you should still be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but it may require a doctor’s visit, the experts note.

In a post on “X,” Kennedy said, “these vaccines are available for all patients who choose them after consulting with their doctors.”

Technically, physicians have the authority to prescribe COVID-19 vaccinations “off label” to patients, says Benjamin.

“Off label means to give it based on evidence, but it’s not necessarily what its licensed for by the FDA, and it’s something we do all the time for medications,” says Hopkins.

It’s perfectly legal for a doctor give a vaccine off-label regardless of what the FDA or ACIP says, Reiss and Benjamin point out, but it’s ultimately up to the provider to decide.

It’ll be more difficult for people who are not eligible to get vaccinated at a pharmacy. In many states, pharmacists can’t administer vaccines off-label or they’re bound to state-specific laws and ACIP recommendations, Reiss says.

However, several states are already finding ways to get around these limits and restore broader access to vaccines.

On Sept. 5, the governor of New York is expected to sign an executive order allowing pharmacies in the state to give vaccines to anyone that wants one, NBC New York reported.

Earlier this week, the Pennsylvania State Board of Pharmacy voted to allow pharmacists in the state to administer COVID vaccines without a prescription, NBC News affiliate WFMJ reported. And Colorado followed suit with a similar standing order to broaden access.

Who Should Consider Getting Vaccinated?

While the CDC recently changed its guidance to no longer recommend healthy children and pregnant women get the vaccine, leading medical groups — including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists — disagree.

The experts TODAY.com spoke with recommend several groups get the COVID vaccine:

Anyone over 65

Adults and children with medical conditions that increase risk of severe infection

Children 6 months and up, per AAP guidelines

Pregnant people, per ACOG guidelines

Anyone regularly in close contact with someone high risk

Health care providers

Anyone who wants the vaccine

“I think anyone else who wants to protect themselves should get vaccinated,” says Benjamin.

Data show the COVID-19 vaccine protects against severe disease, complications and death, and it also lowers the risk of long COVID, a debilitating and costly condition, Benjamin adds.

If you have questions, talk to your doctor about whether you can benefit from COVID vaccination, says Hopkins.

How to Get the New COVID-19 Vaccine

If you’re interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine, the experts recommend calling your doctor or pharmacy to determine if you’re eligible, whether you need proof of eligibility or can self-disclose, or need a prescription.

If your doctor has vaccines in stock, you can get the shot at their office if you’re eligible or they decide to administer it off-label, says Reiss. Doctors can also prescribe COVID-19 vaccines, which can then be sent to a pharmacy.

However, the situation at pharmacies is murky. Access will depend on your eligibility and where you live, for now.

“Several of the state laws tie pharmacies’ ability to give vaccines to ACIP recommendations,” says Reiss. So, until ACIP acts, some pharmacies may not administer the shot.

Do You Need a Prescription for the COVID Vaccine?

Currently, pharmacies in 13 states and the District of Columbia only offer COVID-19 vaccines to people with a prescription, depending on their age. These states are Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia.

Pharmacies in three states (Massachusetts, Nevada and New Mexico) are not offering COVID-19 vaccines to anyone, as of Sept. 4. This is subject to change after ACIP votes on recommendations.

Access also depends on the pharmacy itself, Groves adds. Two major chains, CVS and Walgreens, are limiting access in certain states.

As of Aug. 29, CVS pharmacies in 34 states will offer updated COVID-19 vaccines to eligible patients without a prescription, a CVS spokesperson told NBC News in a statement.

These include: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming.

(CVS said this list of states may change, and it will also offer the vaccine with a prescription in the 13 other states and D.C.)

A spokesperson for Walgreens told NBC News in a statement that the chain is prepared to offer the 2025-2026 COVID vaccine in states “where we are able to do so,” but didn’t specify which, and recommended contacting the local Walgreens to learn more.

“In accordance with FDA approval and state requirements, we will offer the vaccine to all adults ages 65 years and older as well as to individuals under 65 with at least one underlying condition that puts them at high risk,” the Walgreens spokesperson said.

However, depending on what ACIP decides, access to vaccines could change in the coming weeks, the experts note.

Supply is another variable. “Patients may have to go on a bit of a shot hunt,” says Benjamin.

Will Insurance Cover COVID Vaccines?

If you are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine according to the FDA, insurance plans should still cover the shot unless ACIP decides to stop recommending the shots for everyone, says Reiss.

If you aren’t eligible, it depends. “Insurance is a mess,” Reiss says.

The Affordable Care Act requires private insurers to cover vaccines recommended by ACIP. Otherwise, coverage is up to their discretion. “We may see variations among insurers,” says Reiss, adding there is a “lack of clarity” with Medicaid, too.

COVID-19 vaccines can cost up to $140 out of pocket, according to the CDC. The experts recommend calling your insurer to find out whether your plan will cover the 2025-2026 COVID vaccine.

America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP), a leading trade association for health insurance companies, told NBC News in a statement: “Individual health plans and plan sponsors will be prepared to make coverage decisions informed by science, the latest medical evidence and data.”

In the meantime, experts worry that the recent changes will hurt COVID-19 vaccine uptake, which was already low last season. Only 23% of adults in the U.S. reported getting the 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine, the CDC says.

“The harder it is to find a vaccine, the less likely people are going to look for it,” says Reiss.