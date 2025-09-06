Genes lost millions of years ago by human ancestors can help treat gout

Millions of years ago, human ancestors lost the function of certain genes, but reversing those genes can help protect people from gout, new studies suggest.

gout is a type of arthritis that causes sudden, severe pain and swelling of the joints. It occurs when too much uric acid in the blood forms sharp crystals in the joints, causing painful inflammation. Painful attacks can occur quickly and can last for days or weeks.

There are several drugs developed to manage elevated uric acid levels, but many have seen both Limited success or important drawbacks Includes side effects such as adverse immune responses.

However, in a study published in the journal on July 18th Scientific Report researchers have developed a potential new method to reduce uric acid. CRISPR Gene editing.

“Human cells still know what to do with that protein” Lost genes, research co-authors Eric Gocher a geneticist at Georgia State University told Live Science. Postdoctoral scholar at Gaucher's Lab, Rice de Lima Balica was the second co-author of this study.

“The medications used to treat gout are very effective when taken consistently, but the adherence rates for these drugs are one of the lowest among chronic diseases.” Dr. Chen Si a rheumatologist at UCLA who was not involved in the study, told Live Science in an email. “Gene editing-based therapies to reduce uric acid could be a drug-free treatment that could bypass many of the practical treatment issues we are currently facing.”

So far, researchers have only looked at ideas in laboratory studies using human cells, but their results suggest that gene therapy may one day be a viable option for gout patients.

Gout is a It's quite common Conditions that affect one in 25 people around the world, IT Very rare in mammals Other than primates. This is because other animals carry an active gene for an enzyme called uricase, which breaks down uric acid in the blood, thereby preventing the formation of crystals. However, many mutations have been featured in our evolutionary history, and human urinary enzyme enzymes cannot process uric acid. Some researchers believe this happened because increased levels of uric acid can turn fruit sugar into fat. Help primates survive the winter And develop a bigger brain.

The researcher had it Previously identified Which ancient genes caused the production of uricase? Inference of ancestor genes . This means studying the DNA of today's living species, and understanding what the genes of ancient organisms look like. Scientists compare genes from different animals or humans, use computer programs to construct family trees, and make educated speculations about what the original ancient gene sequence was. Once they get a good idea of ​​what those old genes look like, they can recreate and “revive” the ancient proteins that genes are encoding in the lab, possibly opening the door to new treatments.

In a new study, researchers used CRISPR gene editing to insert the ancient uricase gene into the human genome Liver spheroids . Spheroids are 3D blobs from laboratory-grown tissues that mimic complex, full-sized organs found in the body. The insertion of ancient genes reduced uric acid and resulted in a reduction in fruit sugar-related fat accumulation.

There are existing gout therapy that uses uric acid to manage high levels of uric acid. For example, treatment Krystexxa Includes injections of uricase proteins made using a combination of pig and hiboon gene sequences. However, these protein-based therapies often induce Strong immune response Clinical monitoring is required due to the risk of anaphylactic shock.

In contrast, gene therapy that restores the original ancient human gene sequences could allow the body's cells to produce uricase. In theory, many of the uricase protein sequences are already recognized and accepted by the human body, thus minimizing the immune response.

However, researchers have come a long way before such gene therapy can be used in human patients. In the next step, they are migrating from liver spheroids to lab mice, using a nanoparticle delivery system that directly introduces CRISPR gene editing components into liver cells.

Such gene therapy could potentially transform gout therapy by providing a long-term, perhaps safer alternative to current therapies, researchers say. However, such gene editing therapies are still in the early stages of development.

Researchers hope that this approach, which is to collect and adapt ancient genes for modern treatment, will be applied more widely in the future.

“My ultimate goal is to be able to marry molecular evolution and clinical medicine,” Gaucher said. “Ideally, ancient proteins or enzymes could be used to develop therapeutics to support modern society.”

Editor's Note: This story was updated on September 5th, 2025 with comments from Dr. Chen Xie.