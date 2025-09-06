



Pensacola, Fla. – Vibrio vulnificus is known by doctors and scientists as a “carnivorous bacteria.” In some cases, bacteria enter the body through an open wound. Seven cases were confirmed this year at Florida Panhandle Waters. Three of these cases were contracted in Escambia County. Genevieve Gallagher says he hoped he knew the risks before jumping into the water. She says she almost lost her legs and her life. She is still fighting the infection. She says that if government officials had taken certain precautions, she would never have gotten a Vibrio. Gallagher is the latest victim of a series of Vibrio vulnificus infections in Escambia County. “If I had heard of Vibrio, I would have thought, yes, 'I didn't put that water in at all,'” Gallagher said. Gallagher, her husband and 7-year-old daughter went for a swim in Santa Rosa Sound in late July. Within a week, she was diagnosed with Vibrio infection and was rushed to surgery. “I was intubated for about six days and finally woke up and saw that there were feet that didn't look like my own,” Gallagher said. “Because they had to clean up a lot of that carnivorous bacteria that much.” The county is currently not conducting routine testing of underwater vibrios. Environmental expert Saba Varazo says that it needs to be changed. He says bacteria can be detected with a rapid and inexpensive litmus test. “It's good, reliable,” Varazo said. “This is a high reliability test. It's easy to implement the results… It's a quick and reliable test because you can get results very quickly in under 30-40 minutes. It's a much better option than what we have right now.” “If you're testing a Vibrio, you'll find a Vibrio in every sample you tested,” said Chickskillschenfeld, a senior scientist in Escambia County. “The problem is, there's really nothing we can do when it comes to the best management practices and all kinds of high altitude treatments to reduce these numbers.” “If you really think about the number of people infected with water, that number is really low,” he said. “As you know, there are an average of five infections in Escambia County per year. There are 1 million people who go to Pensacola Beach each year, and five people get infected. Kirschenfeld describes the choices the county can make either a routine Biblio test or post-educational signage. “It's certainly a political decision,” Kirschenfeld said. But for Gallagher, the answer is clear. “I said there are signs that there are meat-producing bacteria known to be in this water, or that there are some signs of them, and that they need to be tested and that they have high levels over the summer,” Gallagher said. Since she signed with Vibrio, Gallagher has undergone multiple surgeries at various hospitals around the state. Her family started .

