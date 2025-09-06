Artificial sweeteners aged the brain by over 1.5 years, study says





People who consumed the highest levels of certain artificial sweeteners — equivalent to just one diet soda a day — saw a significant decline in their ability to remember and recall words when compared to people who consumed the lowest levels, a new study found.”People who consumed the most low- or no-calorie sweeteners showed a 62% faster global cognitive decline than those who consumed the lowest amount — that’s the equivalent of 1.6 — years of brain aging,” said lead study author Dr. Claudia Kimie Suemoto, an associate professor of geriatrics and director of the Biobank for Aging Studies at the University of São Paulo’s Medical School in Brazil.People in the highest tier consumed an average of 191 milligrams, or about 1 teaspoon, of artificial sweeteners each day. To put that into perspective, one can of diet soda sweetened with aspartame contains around 200 to 300 milligrams, according to the World Health Organization.A middle tier of people consumed an average of 66 milligrams of artificial sweeteners a day, with the lowest consumption at only 20 milligrams a day, according to Suemoto.”Participants in the middle tier had a 35% faster rate of global cognitive decline — which is about 1.3 years of aging — than people who consumed the lowest amount of these sweeteners,” she said. “Now, the study is only observational — I cannot say to you that artificial sweeteners cause cognitive decline. We do know, however, that these sweeteners are associated with worse cognitive trajectories.”Non-nutritive sweeteners are often used in low-sugar ultraprocessed foods and specialty products created for people with diabetes, according to the study published Wednesday in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.”The widespread assumption that LNCS (low- and no-calorie sweeteners) represent a safe sugar substitute may be misguided, especially given their ubiquity in products marketed as ‘healthier’ alternatives,” said Dr. Thomas Holland, writing in an editorial published in concert with the study.”The biological mechanisms underlying these findings hold particular relevance for neurologists and health care professionals who manage patients with cerebrovascular disease and cognitive impairment,” said Holland, an instructor in the department of internal medicine, a division of digestive diseases and nutrition at Rush University’s Institute for Healthy Aging in Chicago.CNN reached out to the International Sweeteners Association, which represents the industry, but did not hear back before publication.Cognitive aging worse for people with diabetesResearchers analyzed the diet and cognitive abilities of nearly 13,000 Brazilians between the ages of 35 and 75 participating in the Brazilian Longitudinal Study of Adult Health.Dietary information was collected at the start of the study, or baseline, and a battery of cognitive tests were administered three times over an average of eight years. The tests accessed verbal fluency, working memory, word recall and processing speed.Working memory is the ability to hold information needed to accomplish complex mental tasks such as learning, reasoning and problem-solving. It’s often measured by asking people to remember certain words or numbers in a series. Verbal fluency is the ability to rapidly and spontaneously produce appropriate words when speaking. It’s often measured by asking people to name as many words as they can which start with a specific letter.If a person had diabetes, the decline in memory and global cognition was even more pronounced, Suemoto said, likely because their overall exposure may be higher than people without the condition.”In addition, diabetes itself is already a strong risk factor for cognitive decline related to Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia, which probably makes the brain more vulnerable to harmful exposures,” she added. “More research is needed to confirm our findings and to investigate if other refined sugar alternatives, such as applesauce, honey, maple syrup or coconut sugar may be effective alternatives.”When researchers analyzed the results by age, they found people under the age of 60 who consumed the highest amounts of sweeteners showed faster declines in verbal fluency and overall cognition. That finding did not apply to those over age 60, however.”This suggests that midlife dietary exposures, decades before cognitive symptoms emerge, may carry life-long consequences for brain health,” Holland said in the editorial.”These findings may prompt neurologists to reconsider standard dietary recommendations, particularly for patients with diabetes, metabolic syndrome, or cerebrovascular risk factors.”Not all sweeteners were linked to declineResearchers looked at the following artificial sweeteners for the study: aspartame, saccharin, acesulfame-K, erythritol, xylitol, sorbitol and tagatose.Tagatose was not connected to cognitive decline in the study. Tagatose is a monosaccharide, or simple sugar, just like fructose and glucose. Because it’s found naturally in so few plants, it’s considered a rare sugar, but it can be manufactured using chemicals or a complex and costly enzymatic process.However, consumption of the other non-nutritive sweeteners was associated with a faster decline in global cognition, particularly in working memory and verbal fluency, according to the study.Saccharin, acesulfame-K and aspartame are well-established artificial sweeteners that are considered GRAS or “generally recognized as safe” by the US Food and Drug Administration. The FDA has set limits for these and many other similar low- and no-calorie sweeteners on its website.The World Health Organization, however, announced in July, 2023 that aspartame was “possibly carcinogenic to humans,” a decision the FDA dismissed.Erythritol, xylitol and sorbitol are sugar alcohols, a carbohydrate found naturally in tiny quantities in foods such as cauliflower, eggplant, lettuce, mushrooms, spinach, plums, raspberries and strawberries.Manufacturers artificially create sugar alcohols and use them as bulking sugars to cut the intense sweetness of other no-calorie sweeteners such as aspartame. Sugar alcohols such as erythritol can be found in diet sodas and teas, chewing gum, candies, chocolate, bakery products, keto-friendly ice cream and more..Studies have shown that both erythritol and xylitol may cause blood platelets to more easily clump — creating clots that can break off and travel to the heart, triggering a heart attack, or to the brain, damaging blood vessels or triggering a stroke.Dr. Stanley Hazen, lead author of the erythritol and xylitol studies, called the Brazilian study “intriguing and concerning.” Hazan is the director of the Center for Cardiovascular Diagnostics and Prevention at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner Research Institute.While the study has limitations, including the use of only one diet survey that relied on subject recall, “the large and diverse cohort mix and consistency of findings in both diabetics and non-diabetics alike support the reproducibility of the findings,” said Hazen, who was not involved with the new study.”Studies such as this and ours add to the growing body of data questioning both the long-term safety of artificial or non-nutritive sweeteners – and the designation of GRAS for these agents.”

People who consumed the highest levels of certain artificial sweeteners — equivalent to just one diet soda a day — saw a significant decline in their ability to remember and recall words when compared to people who consumed the lowest levels, a new study found. “People who consumed the most low- or no-calorie sweeteners showed a 62% faster global cognitive decline than those who consumed the lowest amount — that’s the equivalent of 1.6 — years of brain aging,” said lead study author Dr. Claudia Kimie Suemoto, an associate professor of geriatrics and director of the Biobank for Aging Studies at the University of São Paulo’s Medical School in Brazil. People in the highest tier consumed an average of 191 milligrams, or about 1 teaspoon, of artificial sweeteners each day. To put that into perspective, one can of diet soda sweetened with aspartame contains around 200 to 300 milligrams, according to the World Health Organization. A middle tier of people consumed an average of 66 milligrams of artificial sweeteners a day, with the lowest consumption at only 20 milligrams a day, according to Suemoto. “Participants in the middle tier had a 35% faster rate of global cognitive decline — which is about 1.3 years of aging — than people who consumed the lowest amount of these sweeteners,” she said. “Now, the study is only observational — I cannot say to you that artificial sweeteners cause cognitive decline. We do know, however, that these sweeteners are associated with worse cognitive trajectories.” Non-nutritive sweeteners are often used in low-sugar ultraprocessed foods and specialty products created for people with diabetes, according to the study published Wednesday in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. “The widespread assumption that LNCS (low- and no-calorie sweeteners) represent a safe sugar substitute may be misguided, especially given their ubiquity in products marketed as ‘healthier’ alternatives,” said Dr. Thomas Holland, writing in an editorial published in concert with the study. “The biological mechanisms underlying these findings hold particular relevance for neurologists and health care professionals who manage patients with cerebrovascular disease and cognitive impairment,” said Holland, an instructor in the department of internal medicine, a division of digestive diseases and nutrition at Rush University’s Institute for Healthy Aging in Chicago. CNN reached out to the International Sweeteners Association, which represents the industry, but did not hear back before publication. Cognitive aging worse for people with diabetes Researchers analyzed the diet and cognitive abilities of nearly 13,000 Brazilians between the ages of 35 and 75 participating in the Brazilian Longitudinal Study of Adult Health. Dietary information was collected at the start of the study, or baseline, and a battery of cognitive tests were administered three times over an average of eight years. The tests accessed verbal fluency, working memory, word recall and processing speed. Working memory is the ability to hold information needed to accomplish complex mental tasks such as learning, reasoning and problem-solving. It’s often measured by asking people to remember certain words or numbers in a series. Verbal fluency is the ability to rapidly and spontaneously produce appropriate words when speaking. It’s often measured by asking people to name as many words as they can which start with a specific letter. If a person had diabetes, the decline in memory and global cognition was even more pronounced, Suemoto said, likely because their overall exposure may be higher than people without the condition. “In addition, diabetes itself is already a strong risk factor for cognitive decline related to Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia, which probably makes the brain more vulnerable to harmful exposures,” she added. “More research is needed to confirm our findings and to investigate if other refined sugar alternatives, such as applesauce, honey, maple syrup or coconut sugar may be effective alternatives.” When researchers analyzed the results by age, they found people under the age of 60 who consumed the highest amounts of sweeteners showed faster declines in verbal fluency and overall cognition. That finding did not apply to those over age 60, however. “This suggests that midlife dietary exposures, decades before cognitive symptoms emerge, may carry life-long consequences for brain health,” Holland said in the editorial. “These findings may prompt neurologists to reconsider standard dietary recommendations, particularly for patients with diabetes, metabolic syndrome, or cerebrovascular risk factors.” Not all sweeteners were linked to decline Researchers looked at the following artificial sweeteners for the study: aspartame, saccharin, acesulfame-K, erythritol, xylitol, sorbitol and tagatose. Tagatose was not connected to cognitive decline in the study. Tagatose is a monosaccharide, or simple sugar, just like fructose and glucose. Because it’s found naturally in so few plants, it’s considered a rare sugar, but it can be manufactured using chemicals or a complex and costly enzymatic process. However, consumption of the other non-nutritive sweeteners was associated with a faster decline in global cognition, particularly in working memory and verbal fluency, according to the study. Saccharin, acesulfame-K and aspartame are well-established artificial sweeteners that are considered GRAS or “generally recognized as safe” by the US Food and Drug Administration. The FDA has set limits for these and many other similar low- and no-calorie sweeteners on its website. The World Health Organization, however, announced in July, 2023 that aspartame was “possibly carcinogenic to humans,” a decision the FDA dismissed. Erythritol, xylitol and sorbitol are sugar alcohols, a carbohydrate found naturally in tiny quantities in foods such as cauliflower, eggplant, lettuce, mushrooms, spinach, plums, raspberries and strawberries. Manufacturers artificially create sugar alcohols and use them as bulking sugars to cut the intense sweetness of other no-calorie sweeteners such as aspartame. Sugar alcohols such as erythritol can be found in diet sodas and teas, chewing gum, candies, chocolate, bakery products, keto-friendly ice cream and more.. Studies have shown that both erythritol and xylitol may cause blood platelets to more easily clump — creating clots that can break off and travel to the heart, triggering a heart attack, or to the brain, damaging blood vessels or triggering a stroke. Dr. Stanley Hazen, lead author of the erythritol and xylitol studies, called the Brazilian study “intriguing and concerning.” Hazan is the director of the Center for Cardiovascular Diagnostics and Prevention at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner Research Institute. While the study has limitations, including the use of only one diet survey that relied on subject recall, “the large and diverse cohort mix and consistency of findings in both diabetics and non-diabetics alike support the reproducibility of the findings,” said Hazen, who was not involved with the new study. “Studies such as this and ours add to the growing body of data questioning both the long-term safety of artificial or non-nutritive sweeteners – and the designation of GRAS for these agents.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wbaltv.com/article/artificial-sweeteners-cognitive-decline-memory-loss/65973444 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos