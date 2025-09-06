When that is what it is called

Yahoo uses AI to generate takeaways from this article. This means that the information does not always match the content of the article. Reporting mistakes can help improve your experience.

Beyond werewolf folklore, the full moon in September is an important point in the moon calendar and shows its seasonal importance.

Beyond werewolf folklore, the full moon in September is an important point in the moon calendar and shows its seasonal importance. This is what it is called when it's due, and what it means.

When is the full moon in September?

September is full month It will be held on Sunday, September 7th. The previous full moon was on August 9th.

According to Astronomy.comThis month's full moon will peak at 2:09am (Eastern Standard Time).

What is the full moon in September called?

Each Full Moon has its own name. This tradition comes from early cultures to use the lunar cycle to track changes in time and seasons.

This month's full moon is known as the corn moon. Royal Museum Greenwichsimply because this is when crops are collected at the end of summer.

When will the next full moon be?

The next full moon is expected to occur on October 7th, 2025. NASA's Daily Moon Guide.

What are the stages of the moon?

A full moon is one day of the lunar phase and a 29.5-day cycle of the lunar orbit. The stage of the moon is how it looks from the Earth as it revolves around us. We always look at the same side of the moon, but depending on where it is in the orbit, how illuminated by the sun will change. This is how you get a full moon, half mooson, and moon that you can see completely invisible.

There are eight major lunar phases, which follow a cycle of repetition.