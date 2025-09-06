Your support will help us tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change to big technology, the independence is on the ground when stories develop. Whether you're researching the finances of Elon Musk's Pro-Trump PAC, or producing the latest documentary, The Words, we shed light on American women fighting for reproductive rights, but we know how important it is to analyze facts from a message. At such a crucial moment in American history, we need a reporter on the ground. Your donation allows us to send journalists to continue talking to both sides of the story. Independents are trusted by Americans throughout the political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans from reports and analytics using paywalls. We believe that quality journalism should be available to everyone who is paid by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. read more

IT's 2025, and Walk 10,000 steps a day It is one of the most popular fitness goals on the planet.

The scientific evidence is questionable – the research suggests that it should be done 7,000 to 8,000 steps per day We provide the best returns for your health. But the human mind loves to have nice round numbers to aim for, and if step goals encourage people to make more movements, that's hardly a bad thing.

However, the 2024 paper has been published Scandinavian Journal of Medicine and Science in Sports It suggests that there are more things to consider than what steps to take if you want to maximize your benefits, such as losing weight, lowering your blood pressure, lowering your blood sugar levels.

This article shows both momentum and Quality (i.e. strength) is associated with five cardiovascular risk factors for the metabolic syndrome. Elevated waist circumference, high triglycerides, low HDL (or “good” cholesterol), high blood pressure, and high blood sugar.

To improve these, “analysis tells you can Just doing more exercise will get away, but you're better off combining more amounts and higher exercise,” the paper's lead author Dr. Elroy Aguiar It will tell you. “It's a combination of quantity and quality that will give you the best benefit.”

In other words, incorporating a slightly faster spell of walking every day can have a huge positive effect.

How to walk 10,000 steps per day for optimal health outcomes

The good news is that there is no need to improve the quality of your exercise, especially for those who are new to exercise. There's no need to sign up for some sweaty HIIT classes or commit to sprint intervals. It's as easy as walking a little faster.

“To accumulate a large amount of walking throughout the day and focus on at least 30 minutes of fast walking and jogging is a way to lower the metrics for each progressive risk factor,” says Dr. Aguiar.

However, even shorter bursts of more intense physical activity have been shown to have a positive effect.

“One of the very interesting findings of our paper was that looking at the best one minute activity of people over the daily life, on average over the entire monitoring period, it was a very strong signal of whether they had one or more risk factors for the metabolic syndrome that existed,” explains Dr. Aguiar. “Even high-intensity activities of about a minute are beneficial.”

In reality, applying this advice can mean that most of the daily steps are carried out at a normal pace. You can then include an active walk while running errands at some point during the day – higher Cadenceor steps per minute are also linked to improving health outcomes.

Benefits of focusing on the quality and quantity of exercise

When we ask people about fitness goals for 2025, we probably won't have “improvement of risk factors for metabolic syndrome” on multiple occasions. However, by dividing it into the necessary parts, the benefits of improving the quality and quantity of motion are much more relevant.

“Exercise is part of a behavioral strategy to lose weight, which will reduce visceral obesity,” explains Dr. Aguiar. Visceral fatty refers to fat found around important organs deep in the abdomen.

“We know that storing fat mass in the abdomen is more dangerous than storing fat mass in the lower body or subcutaneous. [just under the skin]. Visceral fat around your important organs causes a lot of havoc in terms of metabolic signaling that occurs there. Essentially, storing large amounts of belly fat is dangerous. Because it changes the way that important organs in that area function.

“Accumulating a large amount of activity and intensity can help you lose weight and abdominal fat.”

As always, changing both activity levels and diet can lead to the best weight loss results. However, exercise alone can earn huge profits.

“Motorgic and behavioral strategies can be reversed with minimal risk factors, especially for people who are overweight, obese and suffer from metabolic syndrome,” adds Dr. Aguiar.

Blood pressure is another risk factor for metabolic syndrome that can be improved by increasing the amount and quality of weekly physical activity levels.

“Exercise is already well known for lowering systolic and diastolic blood pressure. It's called post-exercise hypotension,” says Dr. Aguiar. “Within 15 or 20 minutes after exercise, for example, your blood pressure from a single match can drop.

“Just going out for walks faster than usual and at an active pace will lower your blood pressure until about 24 hours after exercise.”

Dr. Aguiar also has quick trots that can lower blood sugar levels for up to 48 hours.

“Each of these metabolic syndromes can benefit from active walks, slow jogging, or going out on something like that on a small timescale of hours to days. By constantly meeting physical activity guidelines, all five risk factors improve over time.”

How to increase your activity level

Overall, Dr. Aguia says it's current. World Health Organization(WHO) Physical Activity Guidelines provide a robust benchmark to aim for.

They say “all movements are heading towards health,” and adults should aim to collect 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity, 75 minutes of active-intensity activity, or a combination of the two. However, this blanket prescription can take many shapes to suit your lifestyle.

“Some people choose to get most of the activities over the weekend, while others choose to split their activities into smaller periods throughout the day,” says Dr. Aguiar.

“You can also use accidental movements. New Who messaging says that every movement is important. So, if that means walking a little earlier to your car or train station, you can accumulate a little of your heart rate and your metabolic rate throughout the day.

“And they're accidental. We all walk to some extent. We walk from your office to the toilet or to the local cafe. If you can focus on walking a little faster than usual, it's beneficial for many of these risk factors, especially blood sugar and blood pressure aspects.”

