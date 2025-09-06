



Your support will help us tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change to big technology, the independence is on the ground when stories develop. Whether you're researching the finances of Elon Musk's Pro-Trump PAC, or producing the latest documentary, The Words, we shed light on American women fighting for reproductive rights, but we know how important it is to analyze facts from a message. At such a crucial moment in American history, we need a reporter on the ground. Your donation allows us to send journalists to continue talking to both sides of the story. Independents are trusted by Americans throughout the political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans from reports and analytics using paywalls. We believe that quality journalism should be available to everyone who is paid by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. read more Just lifting weights is not just for bodybuilders, but for strength training, everyone. In fact, it is especially important to maintain health, strength and independence in your golden age. When done correctly, strength training can play an important role in maintaining bone density and building muscle. Both can significantly improve your overall quality of life. So, what do you need to know before you start? It's important to put safety first, as stepping into the gym and lifting weights can feel intimidating and using the equipment incorrectly can be dangerous. There are seven common mistakes to keep in mind when starting strength training as a senior… 1. Too heavy “Our muscles, bones and connective tissue take time to adapt to resistance training, so starting with too much weight presents the risk of unnecessary injuries, and can also promote exercise patterns that are much more difficult to correct later.” TrainFitness. Betts advises older people who are about to embark on a strength training journey to start with weight exercises and extremely light weights. “Before you start thinking about gaining weight, aim to be 12-15 reps in perfect shape,” the personal trainer recommends. “As you approach this way, you gradually build up strength and at the same time teach the nervous system the appropriate patterns of movement, safely completing the exercise.” 2. Repetition priorities for techniquesSloppy techniques not only stall progress, but also increase the risk of injury. “Prioritize slower, controlled movements than the amount of resistance or number of repetitions,” advises Leo Matthew, a physiotherapist and rehabilitation services lead. Nelsal Care Home. “A good technique helps prevent injuries and supports progressive progress.” This is why seeking professional advice is so beneficial when you get started. “We will invest in some sessions with qualified trainers who have experience working with seniors,” Betts recommends. “They can assess the quality of your movements, design the right programs, and teach the right forms. This upfront investment will prevent costly mistakes and give you the confidence to train independently.” 3. Forgot to warm up mobility “If you're strong but not mobility, your exercise patterns are generally disproportionate and your exercise options are limited,” says Betts. “Many older adults jump straight into the lifting before addressing issues like narrow ankle hips, round shoulders and limited mobility that have developed after years of sitting.” Betts recommends making your weight session more effective and reducing the risk of injury 10-15 minutes before working on dynamic stretching and mobility exercises in weight sessions. “You need to focus on your lower back, shoulders and thoracic spine. The end is very commonly ignored,” says the personal trainer. “Preparing this way prevents compensatory movements, increases the likelihood of injury and ensures that exercise requires muscle.” 4. Ignore the pain Many people think that pain is normal when it comes to strength training, but it's important to listen to your body. “Always carefully start new exercises and progress slowly,” recommended Matthew. “If you experience new pain, dizziness, or sharp discomfort, stop immediately. Do not force these symptoms. Take advice if necessary.” 5. Ignore balance and stability “Traditional strength training often uses machines and supports positions that don't challenge the balance system,” says Betts. “balance is a fundamental part of functional strength that helps prevent falls and improve the quality of daily movements. This is very important as you age. “Include single-leg exercises, standing exercises that challenge stability, and movements. Easy progressions such as standing on one leg, single-leg deadlift or standing exercises with closed eyes can help maintain a balanced system that naturally decreases with age.” 6. Don't allow time for rest and recovery Rest days from the gym are not lazy. They are important for your body's recovery and long-term progress. “Get plenty of rest during exercise to improve strength, endurance and recovery,” advises Matthew. “Allow 2-3 days a week for muscle repair. Stay well hydrated, eat nutritious foods, and eat nutritious foods to maintain recovery, performance and quality of life.” 7. Not eating enough protein “You need to intake of enough calories and protein to build muscle, strength and repair from your body training and physical stress,” explains personal training lead Sam Quinn. Nuffield Health. “It's even more important to maintain muscle mass naturally as we age and consume the right amount of protein to support our physical health and exercise goals. Between 1.1-2g of protein per kg of body weight, we recommend building strength and recovering from workouts.” Good sources of protein include lean meat, chicken, fish, eggs, dairy products, beans, lentils, tofu, nuts and seeds.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/health-and-families/balance-aim-b2820979.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos