HHS responds to reports on autism and acetaminophen: Schott





inna kot/getty images/stockphoto The Trump administration is planning this month to report that it reportedly lacks scientific research to support such claims on the use of the common painkiller acetaminophen (sold under the brand name Tylenol) during pregnancy and the autism spectrum disorder of certain vitamin deficiencies. This is the latest controversy over the actions of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Director of Health and Human Services. Unsupported claims About past autism, and It was promised “To reach the bottom” of that cause. The agency confirmed it was working on the report but declined to comment on its conclusion. “Until we publish the final report, any claims about its content are mere speculation,” said Rich Danker, a spokesman for HHS, in an email statement. What do science say? There is There is no reliable scientific evidence As reported by HHS, it is said that acetaminophen causes autism, or that leucovorin (a derivative of folic acid) can prevent disorders, Report by Wall Street Journal. In fact, people in the medical community, including the Maternal and Fetal Medicine Association, said in a statement that acetaminophen is safe and recommends its use in pregnancy, particularly to treat fever and pain. “Untreated fever, especially early pregnancy, increases the risk of miscarriage, birth defects and preterm birth, while untreated pain can lead to maternal depression, anxiety and high blood pressure,” society said in a statement. Dr. Alycia Halladay, Chief Science Officer of the Autism Science Foundation, said in a statement. There is Hundreds of genes Although it is associated with autism and is believed to be other complex environmental factors, the foundation states that “the association between acetaminophen and autism is based on limited, contradictory, inconsistent science, and is premature given current science,” the foundation states. Some small the study This suggests an association between fetal exposure to acetaminophen and subsequent risk of diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). but, The biggest research everNIH-funded collaboration between the US and Swedish scientists did not increase risk. Even before the study was published in 2024, US district courts reached similar Conclusion In the case of product responsibility. What about folic acid? Leucovorin, also known as folinic acid, is a type of vitamin B9 (also known as folic acid), which is usually used to treat certain types of vitamin B9 deficiency caused by cancer chemotherapy. Although there is little evidence that it works, it can be prescribed undeniable as a treatment for autism. The use of leucovorin is based on the study It suggests that many people with autism have metabolic differences that can reduce the amount of folic acid that reaches the brain. Leucovorin appears to provide a way to avoid its metabolic disorders. Folic acid is important for brain and nervous system development. Therefore, pregnant women are formulated supplements that contain folic acid, a synthetic version of folic acid. Maternal folate deficiency increases the risk of neural tube defects, including spina bifida, but the link to autism is unknown. In a statement, the Autism Science Foundation said there are four studies that suggest that low folic acid levels in pregnant women can increase the risk of autism, but that “the science is still in a very early stage and further research is needed before we can reach a decisive conclusion.”

