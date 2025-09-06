Natalie ShermanBBC News, New York

Tylenol maker Kambue said popular painkillers are safe as the company's stock fell sharply after reports that US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would potentially link autism with pregnancy drug use. Kenvue's shares fell 14% and then spoke to protect over-the-counter drugs after a slight recovery to reduce Friday's trading by 9.5%. The company has long faced lawsuits claiming that it could be used with autism and Tylenol, known in the UK as paracetamol. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said the claims regarding the content of the much-anticipated autism report are speculation.

Kennedy is expected to publish this month's findings, citing the use of Tylenol during pregnancy as a potential cause of autism, according to the Wall Street Journal. The newspaper says the federal report is expected to recommend certain types of vitamin folic acid as a way to treat disorders. “We are using the science of gold standard to reach the bottom of an unprecedented rise in autism rate,” the Ministry of Health and Human Services said in a statement to the BBC. US doctors usually recommend that pregnant women who need to relieve pain take Tylenol, or another form of acetaminophen, rather than ibuprofen, sold as Advill. Researchers point out that acetaminophen is important for treating maternal fever and pain and can hurt children.

Kenvue said in a statement: “We continue to evaluate science and believe there is no causal relationship between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and autism.” The company said the major healthcare providers have agreed to the safety of acetaminophen and its use during pregnancy. “We recommend expecting your mother to talk to a medical professional before taking over-the-counter medications that contain acetaminophen.” The US University of Obstetrics and Gynecology recommends that pregnant women consult their doctor before using acetaminophen, as with all medications. Its clinical practice chief Christopher Zahn said in a statement to Reuters that “there is no clear evidence to prove a direct link between the careful use of acetaminophen during pregnancy and fetal development issues.” The US Food and Drug Administration has similar advice That website. A recent report from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that autism, which can lead to communication and social behavior challenges, affects the estimated 31 children.

