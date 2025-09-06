Health
Tylenol maker stock hit after report RFK JR proposes autism link
Natalie ShermanBBC News, New York
Tylenol maker Kambue said popular painkillers are safe as the company's stock fell sharply after reports that US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would potentially link autism with pregnancy drug use.
Kenvue's shares fell 14% and then spoke to protect over-the-counter drugs after a slight recovery to reduce Friday's trading by 9.5%.
The company has long faced lawsuits claiming that it could be used with autism and Tylenol, known in the UK as paracetamol.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said the claims regarding the content of the much-anticipated autism report are speculation.
Kennedy is expected to publish this month's findings, citing the use of Tylenol during pregnancy as a potential cause of autism, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The newspaper says the federal report is expected to recommend certain types of vitamin folic acid as a way to treat disorders.
“We are using the science of gold standard to reach the bottom of an unprecedented rise in autism rate,” the Ministry of Health and Human Services said in a statement to the BBC.
US doctors usually recommend that pregnant women who need to relieve pain take Tylenol, or another form of acetaminophen, rather than ibuprofen, sold as Advill.
Researchers point out that acetaminophen is important for treating maternal fever and pain and can hurt children.
Kenvue said in a statement: “We continue to evaluate science and believe there is no causal relationship between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and autism.”
The company said the major healthcare providers have agreed to the safety of acetaminophen and its use during pregnancy.
“We recommend expecting your mother to talk to a medical professional before taking over-the-counter medications that contain acetaminophen.”
The US University of Obstetrics and Gynecology recommends that pregnant women consult their doctor before using acetaminophen, as with all medications.
Its clinical practice chief Christopher Zahn said in a statement to Reuters that “there is no clear evidence to prove a direct link between the careful use of acetaminophen during pregnancy and fetal development issues.”
The US Food and Drug Administration has similar advice That website.
A recent report from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that autism, which can lead to communication and social behavior challenges, affects the estimated 31 children.
Kennedy – vaccine skeptics – has long raised concerns about the rise in autism, but it is unclear whether the health department will condemn the vaccine in future reports.
“By September, we'll know what caused the autism outbreak,” the health secretary said at a spring cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump.
Scientists believe that at least in part the rise in autism is attributed to increased awareness of the disorder and widening definitions. Researchers are also investigating environmental factors.
Studies on acetaminophen are inconclusive regarding autism links.
Last month, experts from the Icahn School of Medicine in Mount Sinai and Th Chan School of Public Health at Harvard University analyzed previously published epidemiological studies.
They found that 27 of these reported a link between the use of acetaminophen by pregnant women and an increased risk of neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism.
Another 9 showed no significant links, while the other four showed protective effects.
Dr. Nathaniel Denicola, PhD, advising the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, told the New York Times that the study hasn't changed much.
“The conclusion of the paper is that Tylenol should be used carefully at the lowest doses and most frequently intervals,” he said, adding that this is “exactly the standard of care for Tylenol today.”
In 2021, an international group of 91 scientists and clinicians issued a consensus statement warning about the use of painkillers during pregnancy.
However, a 2024 study in the American Medical Association journal, which includes 2.4 million children born in Sweden, found no evidence to support causality.
The makers of Tylenol have faced hundreds of lawsuits claiming that if their mother takes it while pregnant, it can cause autism.
However, last August, a US judge dismissed all federal court cases after finding expert witnesses lacked scientific evidence for their claims.
Plaintiffs are challenged by a U.S. court of appeals ruling.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
