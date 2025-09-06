Ozempic ingredients have been added to Who's Essential Drug List





The World Health Organization has added GLP-1 drugs to treat diabetes to its essential drug list along with treatment for cystic fibrosis and cancer, and said it hopes this will help improve global access to expensive drugs. listconsisting of 523 medications for adults and 374 medications for children, a catalogue of drugs WHO believes to be available in all functional health systems. In the past, drug inclusion has helped to promote access to people in poor countries, such as HIV treatment in the early 2000s. “As opposed to disqualifying prices, the committee sees being included on the Essential Medicines list as a potential catalyst for access,” Dr. Lorenzo Moja, executive director of the WHO, who oversees the list, told Reuters. The expert committee added the active ingredients of Novo Nordisk's Ozempic and Eli Lilly's Mounjaro to the list to treat type 2 diabetes in conjunction with established cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, or obesity. Look | The Benefits of Ozempic for Diabetic People: What does a cheaper version of Ozempic mean for BC diabetic patients? In January 2026, Ozempic's Canadian patent expired, paving the way for an inexpensive generic version of semaglutide injections that help regulate blood sugar levels and appetite. Dr. Tom Elliott, medical director of BC diabetes, says semaglutide injections revolutionize his practice and are surprisingly effective. The drug was originally developed for diabetes, but became a massively popular weight loss drug under various brand names, but in 2023 they also stopped adding them to treat obesity alone. The committee said the decision provided clear guidance on which patients would benefit most from treatment. “The high prices of drugs like semaglutide and tilzepatide limit access to these drugs,” the WHO statement said it would also help to encourage the production of products when the drug patents expire next year. A spokesman for Novo Nordisk said the company is committed to supporting broader access to its treatments. Some companies are already working on general copying. Worldwide, more than 800 million people lived with diabetes in 2022, WHO said. There are also over a billion people who are obese. Earlier this year, the WHO memo said it would recommend using drugs for obesity. Cancer, Cystic Fibrosis Treatment Makes Who's List This list also includes combination therapy with Vertex Pharmaceutical for cystic fibrosis, Trikafta or Kaftrio. Activists have criticized its high prices and lack of accessibility for years. Listen | Life in Cystic Fibrosis after Trikafta: Chic boyTrikafta: Healing isn't always simple They say that the only constant in life is change, but what happens when the given change feels like a double-edged sword? In this episode, the boys sit with Connie, a young woman whose life of cystic fibrosis has been changed sharply thanks to the trikachita. She shares the raw reality of navigating new chapters where her body, mind and future are all in fluidity. From the ripple effects of this life-changing drug to the unexpected burden of an added year, Connie explores the challenges of redefineing herself and seeking community around the world. Catch the full video version of this episode on YouTube [https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCstejCbe9-zvG7nXgf-jwbg]! Follow Sickboy on Instagram [https://www.instagram.com/sickboypodcast]Tiktok [https://www.tiktok.com/@sickboypodcast] And inconsistency [https://discord.gg/expeUDN] It also includes keytruda, Merck's top-selling cancer immunotherapy drug for the treatment of neck cancer, colorectal cancer, and spread or metastasized non-small cell lung cancer, and recommended strategies to increase access. The WHO has also added rapid insulin analogs made by Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly to its list for the treatment of type 1, type 2, gestational diabetes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/health/essential-medicines-glp-1s-who-1.7626121 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos