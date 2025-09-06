Scientists develop new cooling sunscreens from rare ingredients





a New sunscreen Made using pollen from Camellia flowers It's not just blocking harmful blocks UV rays from solar However, the wearer will cool down, but the ecological impact of the wearer will also reduce. Traditional protective sun cream the researchers argue. Materials scientist at Nanyang University of Technology in Singapore (NTU Singapore has conducted experiments with pollen-based Sunscreen Blocks UV rays as effectively absorbed and blocked as mineral-based sunscreens Like titanium dioxide and zinc oxide. The researchers said their tests revealed that camellia's pollen-based sunscreen "has the ability to lower the temperature of surface skin, thereby helping to cool the skin in the presence of mock sunlight." This effect means that the skin temperature remains at about 5c cooler for 20 minutes compared to other commercial sun creams. The team said the cooling effect was due to the natural properties of the pollen. The natural properties of pollen absorb the energy of the visible near-infrared spectrum. The new sunscreen does not affect the health of the coral compared to other commercial sun creams, the researchers said ( Getty/Istock )) Additionally, the team evaluated the environmental impact of sunscreens by examining their effects on corals compared to standard sunscreens. They found that commercial sunscreen was the cause Coral bleaching In just two days, the coral had died by the sixth day. In contrast, pollen-based sunscreens had no effect on the corals and remained healthy for up to 60 days. An estimated 6,000 to 14,000 tons of commercial sunscreen heads towards the sea every year. Professor Cho Nam-Joon, chairman of Materials Science and Engineering at NTU Singapore, the study's lead author, said that pollen is widely available and is often consumed due to its health benefits. "We know that pollen is naturally UV resistant, as its shell needs to protect its contents from thick environmental conditions, including sunlight. Our research aims to develop methods for processing pollen grains into gel-like shapes. "We wanted to develop natural sunscreens that are non-allergenic to humans and are environmentally friendly and effective at affordable prices. environment. This is where NTU leverages its deep expertise in materials science and engineering to develop sustainable, real-world solutions that impact both humanity and the planet. " For those worried about pollen that activates Hayfever, the team has eased those fears. Not all types of pollen cause allergies, and Camelia pollen is generally considered non-allergenic because it is a self-pollinating flower. So when can you get this magical sun potion? The hottest British summer on record? Sunscreen is not available anytime soon, but the team says it is looking into expanding its technology with the university and hopes to work with industry partners to commercialize the product.

