Dressed in purple, Debbie Morton went for a walk at Kimball Junction Saturday morning. It is to help you find a treatment for Alzheimer's disease for a specific purpose.

Morton said the disease was happening in her family – her father and his brother both had Alzheimer's disease, and so were their first three cousins. She said she and her siblings also carry the double APOE4 gene. Increases the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease and other dementia .

“I would like to at least find a next-generation treatment, but I don't know if there is a treatment for my generation,” she said.

She joined nearly 450 others to walk along the state's Route 224 with mostly purple T-shirts. Swaner Preserve and Ecocenter . That was part of Wasatch Back Chapter's 2025 Walk Tor Felz Heimers .

Many pedestrians carried orange, yellow, purple and blue plastic flowers spun like pinwheels in the wind.

Each colour represents why someone chose to donate and walk. The person with the orange flower was there to support the cause. People with yellow flowers cared for people with Alzheimer's disease or another form of dementia. For those who lost their loved one due to memory-related illnesses, the flowers were purple. Only a handful of people carried the blue flowers. It shows that they live with Alzheimer's or another dementia.

Organizers say they want to eventually add a fifth flower to their garden: white representing survivors of Alzheimer's disease.

Intermittent rain began to fall as participants began a two-mile walk at the New Park Amphitheater in Kimball Junction.

Morton walked with about 10 teams. They raised the most money, Total exceeds $45,000 and Morton personally raised almost $22,000.

Morton said memory impairment is one of the most difficult things to experience.

“My dad was a very skilled Air Force pilot for 24 years. He had a second career designing houses and building houses. He was very annoyed because he knew things.

After Morton's father passed away, she said she moved to Park City and began volunteering for a program called Music and Memory. Volunteers from a program sponsored by Jewish Family Services interviewed families of Alzheimer's and dementia families to find out what music their loved ones enjoyed. They then put together a playlist, put headphones on the patients, and hit plays.

“You can enter the room and people may be sitting there drooling in their chairs. They put on headphones, they smile and laugh and they're really coming back,” Morton said.

She recalled a patient whose son often tried to talk to him. The son read to his father and tried to point things out outside the window, but his father didn't respond most of the time. I don't know what else to do, my son will be leaving.

“I take the music and his headphones, I wear my headphones and say, 'Hey, pop, do you want to dance?” And he danced and he smiled,” Morton said. “Music is the last thing you lose in your memory.”

Morton is currently taking steps to prevent the development of Alzheimer's disease. She took part in the Alzheimer's movement, which helped women devise plans to slow the illness. It includes healthy diet, exercise and stimulation of her brain.

And for those with a loved one with memory impairment, Morton took this advice.

“The best thing you can do is to love them as much as you can, be patient and definitely sign up for the caregiver support group,” she said.

As of Saturday, the Wasatch Back Chapter had raised nearly $182,000 to help the fight to end Alzheimer's and other dementia-related diseases. The goal is to raise $191,000 by the end of the year.