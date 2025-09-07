Health
Alzheimer's walks bring together families, raise awareness and find a cure for the disease
Dressed in purple, Debbie Morton went for a walk at Kimball Junction Saturday morning. It is to help you find a treatment for Alzheimer's disease for a specific purpose.
Morton said the disease was happening in her family – her father and his brother both had Alzheimer's disease, and so were their first three cousins. She said she and her siblings also carry the double APOE4 gene. Increases the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease and other dementia.
“I would like to at least find a next-generation treatment, but I don't know if there is a treatment for my generation,” she said.
She joined nearly 450 others to walk along the state's Route 224 with mostly purple T-shirts. Swaner Preserve and Ecocenter. That was part of Wasatch Back Chapter's 2025 Walk Tor Felz Heimers.
Many pedestrians carried orange, yellow, purple and blue plastic flowers spun like pinwheels in the wind.
Each colour represents why someone chose to donate and walk. The person with the orange flower was there to support the cause. People with yellow flowers cared for people with Alzheimer's disease or another form of dementia. For those who lost their loved one due to memory-related illnesses, the flowers were purple. Only a handful of people carried the blue flowers. It shows that they live with Alzheimer's or another dementia.
Organizers say they want to eventually add a fifth flower to their garden: white representing survivors of Alzheimer's disease.
Intermittent rain began to fall as participants began a two-mile walk at the New Park Amphitheater in Kimball Junction.
Morton walked with about 10 teams. They raised the most money, Total exceeds $45,000and Morton personally raised almost $22,000.
Morton said memory impairment is one of the most difficult things to experience.
“My dad was a very skilled Air Force pilot for 24 years. He had a second career designing houses and building houses. He was very annoyed because he knew things.
After Morton's father passed away, she said she moved to Park City and began volunteering for a program called Music and Memory. Volunteers from a program sponsored by Jewish Family Services interviewed families of Alzheimer's and dementia families to find out what music their loved ones enjoyed. They then put together a playlist, put headphones on the patients, and hit plays.
“You can enter the room and people may be sitting there drooling in their chairs. They put on headphones, they smile and laugh and they're really coming back,” Morton said.
She recalled a patient whose son often tried to talk to him. The son read to his father and tried to point things out outside the window, but his father didn't respond most of the time. I don't know what else to do, my son will be leaving.
“I take the music and his headphones, I wear my headphones and say, 'Hey, pop, do you want to dance?” And he danced and he smiled,” Morton said. “Music is the last thing you lose in your memory.”
Morton is currently taking steps to prevent the development of Alzheimer's disease. She took part in the Alzheimer's movement, which helped women devise plans to slow the illness. It includes healthy diet, exercise and stimulation of her brain.
And for those with a loved one with memory impairment, Morton took this advice.
“The best thing you can do is to love them as much as you can, be patient and definitely sign up for the caregiver support group,” she said.
As of Saturday, the Wasatch Back Chapter had raised nearly $182,000 to help the fight to end Alzheimer's and other dementia-related diseases. The goal is to raise $191,000 by the end of the year.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.kpcw.org/summit-county/2025-09-06/annual-alzheimers-walk-brings-families-together-to-raise-awareness-find-a-cure-for-the-disease
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- No tsunami expected after 5.8 the size of the earthquake hit off the coast of California
- Donald Trump and the end of the West
- India proceeds with caution after Trump has softened his rhetoric
- Welcome to the Club House: Bundoora's new Hangout room
- Why the United Kingdom says, the differences in the “Palestine action” are terrorists
- Carnivorous diet raises health concerns
- Florida Hockey completes the weekend swing against embry-riddle
- The Ryan Routh trial begins for an assassination attempt Trump
- Israel should learn from Modis's response to Trump, explains Jerusalem Post Op-Ed
- Denison Women's Tennis organizes the Big Red Invitational 2025
- The earthquake grant helps to make old homes safer: I offer now
- Trump celebrates the award ceremony of the West Point Elders Group to honor Tom Hanks