Certain feeding behaviors are associated with surprising medical conditions.

In addition to traditional risk factors such as low weight index and elderly people, Skip breakfast And new research shows that eating dinner late is independently associated with osteoporosis.

Researchers at NARA Medical University in Japan looked into the lifestyle habits of 927,130 people in the insurance claims database.

Participants included adults over the age of 20 (55% females, 45% males). health check From April 1, 2014 to February 28, 2022.

The researchers followed a patient with a median age of about 67 years, about 2.6 years old, and identified people with osteoporotic fractures in the hip, spine, forearm and humerus.

What is osteoporosis?

According to the National Institutes of Health, osteoporosis is a quiet disease that occurs when bone density and bone mass decrease.

Most people don't know they're sick until they break the bones. It is most commonly found on the waist, spine, or wrist.

Osteoporosis is a common cause of fractures Postmenopausal women An elderly man.

The US Preventive Services Task Force recommends that women over the age of 65 perform at least one bone density scan for osteoporosis screening.

Survey results

This study found that people skip breakfast at least three times a week. Late dinner These unhealthy lifestyle habits were associated with other poor lifestyle options, such as smoking, drinking daily alcohol, and not getting enough sleep or exercise, suggesting that these unhealthy lifestyle habits have accumulated over time.

(The author defines that the most common dietary habit in Japan is to eat breakfast, lunch and dinner, and that “late dinner” is eaten at least three times a week within two hours before bedtime.)

“We have demonstrated frequent collaboration with other unhealthy behaviors, such as smoking, low physical activity and lack of sleep.

These people Unhealthy behaviour There is a high possibility that you will already be diagnosed with osteoporosis. However, the lack of a routine dietary schedule was independently associated with a higher risk of osteoporotic fractures.

The findings were recently published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society.

“Establishing routines, such as eating at certain times, supports our happiness without the need for constant thought and dependence on willpower.”

One important limitation is that this was an observational study. This means that skipping breakfast or eating a late dinner indicates that it is related to bone disease, but it has not proven that it actually causes it.

The authors also relied on self-reported lifestyle questionnaires, which requires more objective research.

A healthy routine

Previous studies have confirmed this Eat meals Regularly it is suitable for people's health.

Healthy eating routines include consuming all meals for less than 12 hours per day, eating the most during the early part of the day, and avoiding food intake at bedtime.

“There are several reasons why you can eat breakfast and dinner on time It benefits our healthBut one important reason I often highlight is that establishing routines such as eating at certain times supports our well-being without the need for constant thought or dependence on the will,” Su-Nui Escobar, a registered dietitian in Miami who was not part of the study, told Fox News Digital.

“As a busy mom, I often rely on breakfast, I can prepare in advance or do things I don't need to cook,” she said.

Escobar's favorite easy breakfast ideas include:

Greek yogurt, frozen or fresh fruit and low sugar granola

Overnight oats

Egg muffins (consider preparing and freezing in advance)

Consider a natural source of proteins, such as high protein smoothies (Greek yogurt and cottage cheese).

She also recommends the next simple dinner idea.

