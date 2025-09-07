Here's how your doctor says you should seek medical help

doseWhat should you know about seeking health advice from ChatGpt?

Family doctor Dr. Daniel Martin does not write down words about artificial intelligence.

Martin, chairman of the University of Toronto's School of Family and Regional Medicine, said:

Still, with around 6.5 million Canadians without primary care providers, doctors admit that they can't stop patients from driving chatbots (LLMS) equipped with large language models (LLMS) for health responses.

Martin is not alone in her concerns. A group of doctors like Ontario Medical Association Research from institutions such as Sunny Brook Health Science Center All attention patients rely on AI for medical advice.

a A study comparing 2025 popular chatbots It has been found that “in many widely used LLMs, it is a strong bias to overgeneralize scientific conclusions, poses a significant risk of large-scale misunderstanding of research findings.”

Martin and other experts believe that most patients will provide better service by using telehealth options available throughout Canada, such as dialing 811 in most states.

But she said dose Dr. Brian Goldman hosts that if he chooses to use a chatbot, he will help reduce the risk of harm by avoiding open-ended questions and limiting AI-generated answers to reliable sources.

Learn to ask the right questions

Unlike traditional search engines that provide users with links to reputable sources to answer questions, chatbots like Gemini, Claude, and ChatGpt generate their own answers to user questions based on existing information databases.

Martin says the key challenge is to understand how important or essential the AI-generated answers to medical questions are.

In the chatbot, “I have a red rash on my legs, what?” you can give a “dump of information” that can do more harm than good.

“My concern is that the average busy person can't read and process all of that information,” she said.

Daniel Martin is the chairman of the University of Toronto Family Physicians and Family Community Medicine. (Craig Chivers/CBC)

Furthermore, when patients ask “what do they need to know about lupus,” Martin said, for example, they “maybe they still don't know enough about lupus so they can screen or recognize things that don't really make sense.”

Martin says patients will be better served by asking them to help them find reliable sources like official government websites.

Instead of asking “should I get a shot of this year's flu?” a better question is, “What is the most reliable website to learn more about this year's flu shot?”

Beware of treatment advice

Martin says patients should not rely on AI-recommended solutions, such as purchasing topical creams for the rash without consulting with a medical professional.

For rash-like symptoms that can have many possible causes, Martin recommends talking to a healthcare professional instead, not asking for AI at all.

Some people may also be worried that the AI ​​chatbot may consult a real-life doctor to talk to a patient, but family doctor Dr. Onir Batachary says it's not so much that it might be afraid.

“Tools in general…are slightly risk-averse, so they may be more likely to seek care than they don't,” says Batacharya, director of the Women's University Hospital's Health Systems Solutions and Virtual Care Institute.

Bhattacharrya is interested in how technology can support clinical care, and says artificial intelligence could be a way to democratize access to healthcare expertise.

He uses tools such as OpenEvidence, which compiles information from medical journals and provides answers that most medical professionals can access.

Still, Bhattacharrya recognizes that it can be more difficult for patients to determine the reliability of medical advice from AI.

“As a doctor, I can critically evaluate that information,” he said.

Bhattacharrya also said that chatbots draw a lot of people from the American medical literature, allowing them to suggest treatment options that are not available in some countries and not in Canada.

Despite her hesitation, Martin admits that there are some things that AI can do better than human doctors.

“On a good day, we're best to identify what's common and what's dangerous,” she said.

“If you ask the bot, 'What are all possible causes of low platelets?' or, since I've never seen or heard of them since my third year medical school, I'd probably include six things on my list that I've forgotten. ”

Can patients with chronic conditions benefit from AI?

On his part, Bhattacharrya believes AI is also a way to help people improve their health literacy.

Chatbots can help patients with chronic diseases looking for general information in simple language, but they warn against “exploring non-specific symptoms and their meanings.”

“In primary care, we see a lot of people with non-specific symptoms,” he said.

“I haven't tested this, but I don't think chatbots often say, 'I don't know what's causing this, but let's keep an eye on it and see what happens.' That's what we say as our family doctors for a lot of time. ”