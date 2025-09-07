



Your support will help us tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change to big technology, the independence is on the ground when stories develop. Whether you're researching the finances of Elon Musk's Pro-Trump PAC, or producing the latest documentary, The Words, we shed light on American women fighting for reproductive rights, but we know how important it is to analyze facts from a message. At such a crucial moment in American history, we need a reporter on the ground. Your donation allows us to send journalists to continue talking to both sides of the story. Independents are trusted by Americans throughout the political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans from reports and analytics using paywalls. We believe that quality journalism should be available to everyone who is paid by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. read more The NHS encourages young people Stop using AI chatbots As an alternative Treatmentwarns that they can offer “Harmful and dangerous” mental health advice. millions Turning to Artificial Intelligence For support anxietydepression, and other mental health concerns often use chatbots daily to demand coping strategies or emotional security. However, NHS leaders have said that the rise in so-called “AI therapies” is a worrying trend, especially among teenagers and young adults, with experts warning that these tools are not equipped to address serious mental health conditions and can exacerbate symptoms. Clairemurdoch, NHS England's National Mental Health Director, said: The era. She said the AI ​​platform should “not rely on” for healthy mental health advice and “never replace trustworthy sources” of information from registered therapists. “The information provided by these chatbots is known to be known to make mistakes, so they can hit and miss,” she added, noting that body language and visual clues cannot be considered to further understand the patient's condition. urgh She urged people to “not roll the dice” with support for mental health, saying that patients should only use “digital tools that have been proven clinically safe and effective.” The coronavirus pandemic has led to a high demand for treatment, especially among young people. Over 1.2 million people in the UK began NHS therapy last year alone due to depression and anxiety. However, because slots with therapists could prove difficult to secure, the researchers found that there are over 17 million Tiktok posts about using chat GPT as an alternative. A YouGov poll said a third (31%) of UK ages 18 to 24 are used to discussing mental health issues with AI chatbots rather than human therapists. However, users report that AI responses often examine negative or paranoid thoughts and reinforce them instead of providing constructive guidance. One of the main concerns of clinicians is that chatbots cannot challenge distorted thoughts and harmful behaviors like trained therapists. Experts warn that replacing actual human interactions with screen time can further quarantine people and deepen their sense of loneliness, a known risk factor that can degrade mental health. NHS England continues to develop its own AI and digital tools, including Beating The Blues and an online cognitive behavioral therapy program, but unlike ChatGpt, these are evidence-based and clinically approved. In August, Openai CEO Sam Altman acknowledged the issue, saying, “If a user is in a mentally vulnerable state and is prone to paranoia, the AI ​​doesn't want to enhance it.” He also admitted that he knew the company was using the tool in a “self-destructive way.” In an article published last month on Openai's website entitled “Supporting people when they need it most,” the company said “we continue to improve the way our models recognize and respond to signs of mental and emotional distress and connect people with care.” Openai was approached Independence For comments.

