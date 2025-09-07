Just one dose of LSD can alleviate anxiety for several months, the trial found

A single dose of the psychedelic drug LSD may alleviate systemic anxiety disorder for several months, clinical trials have found.

Test results published on Thursday (September 4th) Jama a study that included data from 194 people with moderate to severe anxiety across the US compared the responses of these participants against different doses of LSD. placebo process. It was found that the drug eased symptoms in many patients for at least three months after one exposure.

However, participants receiving low doses of LSD – either 25 or 50 micrograms showed no significant changes in symptoms. This effect only occurred at high doses at either 100 or 200 micrograms, and given a dose of 100 micrograms, the best results were given.

In fact, 12 weeks after treatment, approximately 47% of those receiving 100 micrograms were in remission based on a standardized anxiety rating scale. And about 65% of the people in that group saw their scores decrease at least half the time. In comparison, only about 20% of the placebo group were in remission at the 12-week mark, with about 30% having halved scores.

“This research could make a significant contribution to the emerging field of psychedelic drug research.” Dr. Claudio Soares Professor of Psychiatry at Queen University School of Medicine in Ontario, Explanation about the trial . This is the first study to investigate how different doses of LSD compare to placebos to alleviate anxiety. Furthermore, he added that the trial did not explicitly incorporate psychotherapy into the treatment, which could help identify whether LSD itself has an anti-anxiety effect.

“In addition, this study highlighted its early response to treatment and positive effects on comorbid depressive symptoms, both of which are promising findings that should guide future trials,” Soares said.

There are approved anti-anxiety medications, but not all patients respond to them, the trial runner said in the report. Estimates suggest that approximately 50% of patients do not have a sufficient response to first-line anxiety treatments, such as benzodiazepines and serotonin-selective reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs also used in depression).

Therefore, there is still a need for more effective and more tolerated anti-anxiety medications, the trial runner argues.

Enter the LSD. Psychedelics are thought to have the mentally changing effects, such as visual hallucinations and high feelings. Brain cells that do not normally interact . This action is thought to cause a period of strengthening brain plasticity. Meanwhile, anxious people may escape the harmful thinking patterns that characterize their state. However, this mechanism is not fully understood and is still being studied.

A trial combining LSD with psychotherapy suggested that this drug can have a positive and lasting effect on the treatment of anxiety. However, these trials tested two interventions of LSD plus therapy, making it difficult to know what LSD contributes in itself.

The new trial was intended to investigate the question by including people who were not undergoing psychotherapy. In total, 18% of participants were involved in the study and were receiving external psychotherapy when they continued receiving treatment during the study, the report states.

At baseline, 194 participants averaged 30 on an anxiety scale from 0 to 56. The “severe” anxiety threshold is 24. A score of 7 indicates remission. Patients given a dose of 100 micrograms had an average score 21 percentage points lower.

“The treatment effect appeared one day after the administration date and continued until week 12,” the authors of the report said.

Most treatment-related side effects were expected and resolved upon completion of the drug administration. These effects included changes in visual perception, nausea, headache and mood of euphoria. In particular, side effects were reported in all study groups, including the placebo group, but the highest rate occurred in the high-dose group. For example, over 90% of the 100 microgram groups reported hallucinations, as did 100% of the 200 microgram groups.

The two reported that they “feeling drunk” in a 50 and 100 microgram group, respectively, but felt normal by the end of the dosing session.

Side effects were generally mild to moderate severity, but LSD treatment may not be acceptable for all patients as they encouraged a small number of people to drop out of the trial.

The trial has several limitations, including a short follow-up period of just three months and including some of the patients still treated during the trial, Soares said. Overall, however, the trial “provides important data that will help further inform the regulatory routes for use of psychedelic drugs as stand-alone treatments,” he said.

He concluded that future research will be needed to assess how well the effectiveness of the drug lasts over a long time frame, especially after a single dose.