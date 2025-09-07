Rattlesnakes are not the most deadly animal in Ohio, and there are mosquitoes. 59 types of OH





Mosquito bite disease and how you can protect yourself Here are four diseases that can be transmitted to humans that can be avoided by repelling insects from mosquito bites. According to the CDC, mosquitoes kill more people than any other creature in the world.

There are 59 types of mosquitoes in Ohio.

Several Ohio counties reported cases of mosquito-borne disease last year. What is the deadliest animal in the world? Tip: It's plentiful in Ohio, no, not Wood rattlesnake Or even Deer causing car accidents. According to the Centers for Disease Control The world's deadliest animal It's a mosquito. “Mosquitoes kill more people than any other creature in the world,” the CDC said. Flight nuisances include malaria, dengue, West Nile, yellow fever, Zika, Chikungunya virus. Ohio Department of Health List 59 types of mosquitoes In the state, some of them transmit disease. Here are some things you need to know, including how you can protect yourself and your family. Which mosquito-borne diseases are tracked in Ohio? Ohio Health Department tracks travel and the following cases obtained locally Mosquito-borne diseases: Chikungunya virus

Dengue virus

Cross virus

malaria

St. Louis Encephalitis Virus

West Nile Fever and West Nile Encephalitis

Zika virus Ohio has over 59 species of mosquitoes. See where mosquito-borne diseases occur in Ohio Ohio has 59 species of mosquitoes compared to around 3,500 species around the world. Florida Department of Health. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> This is the location of Ohio's reported mosquito-borne disease since August 2024. ODH Infectious Disease Dashboard: Ashtabra County: 2

2 Athens County: 3

3 Auglaize County: 1

1 Butler County: 1

1 Crawford County: 1

1 Cuyahoga County: 19

19 Delaware County: 2

2 Fairfield County: 1

1 Franklin County: 40

40 Fulton County: 1

1 Green County: 1

1 Hamilton County: 12

12 Hancock County: 2

2 Henry County: 1

1 Licking County: 3

3 Lorraine County: 1

1 Lucas County: 3

3 Madison County: 1

1 Medina County: 2

2 Montgomery County: 5

5 Muskingum County: 1

1 Stark County: 1

1 Summit County: 1 What attracts mosquitoes? How to protect against deadly mosquito-borne diseases Not much, but you can do a few things Mosquitoes are fascinated – This is Ohio – It should be noted that mosquitoes are drawn. Wet or humid areas.

Standing water.

temperature.

Dark, shady area.

Carbon dioxide (your breathing). Myths and Magic: Do mosquito repeat plants really work? Effective Mosquito Repellents: What You Need to Know Are you a favorite target for mosquitoes? This introduces the ingredients to help you find an effective bug spray. Mosquitoes need standing water to lay eggs. And they don't need much. It can provide water for bottle caps or ideal breeding grounds. Experts have repeatedly encouraged residents to empty mosquito pots, bird baths and outdoor outdoor items. It holds standing water containing bromeliads (a group of water reservoir plants containing pineapples) and stops mosquito breeding. Some people are trying to make outdoor life more tolerant by choosing plants that repeat mosquitoes for the landscape, especially citronella and lavender. But do they really work? “Certain plants contain compounds that repeat mosquitoes.” University of Florida/IFAS Extended Monroe County. “But unless you extract their oils and apply them like sprays, they're not just sitting in your garden. “Plants such as eucalyptus, citronella, mint, basil, lavender, and marigold have oils that can block mosquitoes. However, the keyword is “oil.” These compounds must be extracted and used in concentrated form, such as sprays, to be truly effective. ” In other words, repeating mosquito plants are more myth than magic – at least when it comes to passive protection, UF said in a news release. So, what can Ohio residents do to minimize mosquitoes? Don't give up when it comes to enjoying outdoor living in Ohio. There are a few things you can do, some of which are related to plants. Here are some ideas: Reduces mosquito habitat “This includes plants saucers, bird baths, pet water bowls, bromeliads and other plants that have water on a regular basis. A bromeliad cup that is clean and clean bird baths and pet bowls with hoses will help prevent larval development.

Use plants in the landscape to attract mosquito predators “In the case of dragonflies, which are highly effective mosquito hunters, they are attracted to native aquatic plants. Birds include shrubs and trees that supply food, shelters and nesting sites.”

Use fish to control larvae Regarding permanent water features such as decorative ponds, UF/IFAS recommends adding mosquito-eating fish, such as gambusia, to naturally control the larvae.

To prevent access to mosquitoes, update your pet's water bowl daily and cover the rain barrels with a screen.

Encourage Mosquito predator In your garden, including fish, dragonflies, birds and bats. What is the best mosquito repellent to use? According to the CDC, repellents with the following active ingredients “usually provide reasonably long-lasting protection”: deet

Pikarigin

Lemon Eucalyptus or PMD oil “It specifies that products containing lemon eucalyptus oil should not be used in children under the age of 3.”

IR3535

2-Andecano “We recommend that certain products containing permethrin be used in clothing, shoes, bednets and camping equipment and are registered with the EPA for this use.” Items that don't work to repel mosquitoes “there are many Gimmicks for sale that don't workbeing an educated consumer and don't waste your money on impulsive purchases,” the Florida Department of Health said. Mosquito plants.

Bug zapper.

Contains garlic, vitamin B and bananas.

Repellent bracelet and wristband.

Ultrasound devices and mobile phone apps.

Imitation of Dragonfly.

