New diet slows the growth of the most lethal brain tumors in mice

Researchers have discovered that brain cancer cells reprogram sugar metabolism. This is a vulnerability that can be exploited in mice to prevent tumor growth and promote treatment outcomes.

Glioblastoma is the most aggressive type of malignant brain tumor, and patients diagnosed with this condition usually only survive for 1-2 years.

Within these tumors, normal brain cells change behavior, grow rapidly, and spread to nearby tissues. Unlike healthy brain cells, cancer cells process nutrients in fundamentally different ways.

A recent study published in Naturescientist of University of MichiganRogel Cancer Center, Ministry of Neurosurgery, and the Department of Biomedical Engineering, investigated how glioblastoma cells metabolize glucose.

Their findings revealed that these tumors rely on distinct nutritional pathways compared to normal brain tissue, providing new insights into potential therapeutic strategies.

“We were able to change the diet of the mouse model and significantly slow and block the growth of these tumors,” said co-author Daniel Wahl, MD, PhD, and an associate professor of radiation oncology.

“Our research may help create new treatment opportunities for patients in the near future.”

Traditional treatment consists of surgery followed by radiation therapy and chemotherapy. However, the tumor will eventually return and become resistant to treatment.

Previously, researchers have shown that resistance is due to metabolic rewiring within cancer cells.

Brain cancer cells use sugar differently compared to healthy cells

Metabolism is the process by which our bodies break down molecules like carbohydrates and proteins, allowing cells to use them or build new molecules.

Both the brain and cancer cells rely on sugar, but the team wanted to see if they would use sugar differently.

They injected small amounts of labeled sugar into mice, and, importantly, injected into patients with brain tumors, and followed how it was used.

“To truly understand these brain cancers and improve patients' treatment, we needed to make an effort to study the patients' own tumors,” said Wajd Al-Holou, a brain tumor neurosurgeon who co-supervises Micigan Multidisiprynary Brain Clumor Clinic, a Michigan Oncology Neurosurgeon.

Both normal tissue and tumor cells used many sugars, but they used it for a variety of purposes.

“It's a metabolic fork on the road,” said Dr. Andrew Scott, a research scholar at Wall's lab.

“The brain conveys sugar to energy production and neurotransmitters for thought and health, while tumors redirect sugar to create material for more cancer cells.”

The team discovered that healthy tissues use sugar to generate energy and make the brain function properly.

On the other hand, glioblastoma turned off these processes and instead converted sugars into nucleotide-like molecules.[{” attribute=”” tabindex=”0″ role=”link”>DNA and RNA—that helped them grow and invade the surrounding tissues.

Amino-acid restricted diets can improve treatment outcomes in mice

The researchers also noticed other important differences.

The normal brain used sugar to make amino acids, the building blocks of proteins. However, brain cancers seemed to turn this pathway off and instead scavenged these amino acids from the blood.

This finding led the researchers to consider whether lowering the levels of certain amino acids in the blood could affect brain cancer without affecting the normal brain.

They tested whether mice that were fed an amino acid-restricted diet had better treatment outcomes.

“When we got rid of the amino acids serine and glycine in the mice, their response to radiation and chemotherapy was better and the tumors were smaller than the control mice that were fed serine,” said co-senior author Deepak Nagrath, Ph.D. professor of biomedical engineering.

Based on their measurements in mice, the team also built mathematical models that can track how glucose is being used in different pathways, which can help identify other drug targets.

Co-senior author Costas Lyssiotis, Ph.D., professor of molecular and integrative physiology, compared metabolic pathways to roads and drugs to roadblocks.

Dropping a roadblock on a fast highway with a lot of traffic will have a greater effect than blocking a country road with a lower speed limit and only a few cars.

Similarly, in a normal brain, the uptake of the amino acid serine from the blood is like a slow country road.

But brain cancer is like a busy freeway, giving researchers the opportunity to selectively target the cancer.

The team is working on opening clinical trials soon to test whether specialized diets that limit blood serine levels can also help glioblastoma patients.

“This is a multidisciplinary effort from across the university,” Wahl said.

“It is a study that no individual investigator could do on their own and I’m grateful to be part of a team that works together to make important discoveries that can improve treatments for our patients.”

Reference: “Rewiring of cortical glucose metabolism fuels human brain cancer growth” by Andrew J. Scott, Anjali Mittal, Baharan Meghdadi, Alexandra O’Brien, Justine Bailleul, Palavalasa Sravya, Abhinav Achreja, Weihua Zhou, Jie Xu, Angelica Lin, Kari Wilder-Romans, Ningning Liang, Ayesha U. Kothari, Navyateja Korimerla, Donna M. Edwards, Zhe Wu, Jiane Feng, Sophia Su, Li Zhang, Peter Sajjakulnukit, Anthony C. Andren, Junyoung O. Park, Johanna ten Hoeve, Vijay Tarnal, Kimberly A. Redic, Nathan R. Qi, Joshua L. Fischer, Ethan Yang, Michael S. Regan, Sylwia A. Stopka, Gerard Baquer, Krithika Suresh, Jann N. Sarkaria, Theodore S. Lawrence, Sriram Venneti, Nathalie Y. R. Agar, Erina Vlashi, Costas A. Lyssiotis, Wajd N. Al-Holou, Deepak Nagrath and Daniel R. Wahl, 3 September 2025, Nature.

DOI: 10.1038/s41586-025-09460-7

Funding/disclosures: Scott was supported by the National Cancer Institute (K99CA300923; F32CA260735). Wahl was supported by NCI (K08CA234416; R37CA258346), National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (R01NS129123), Damon Runyon Cancer Foundation, Sontag Foundation, Ivy Glioblastoma Foundation, Forbes Institute for Cancer Discovery, Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation and Chad Tough Defeat DIPG foundation. Wahl and Lawrence were supported by NCI P50CA269022. Nagrath was supported by NCI (R01CA271369). Wu, Feng and Qi were supported by NIDDK MMPC-Live (1U2CDK135066). Zhou was supported by University of Michigan Medical School’s Pandemic Research Recovery grant (U083054). Al-Holou was supported by NINDS (K08NS12827101), American Cancer Society (CSDG-23-1031584-01-MM), and American Brain Tumor Association. Palavalasa was supported by American Cancer Society (PF-23-1077428-01-MM). Venneti was supported by NINDS (R01NS110572 and R01NS127799) and NCI (R01CA261926). Vlashi and Bailleul were supported by NCI (CA251872 and CA251872-S1). Bailleul was supported by a UCLA JCCC Fellowship Award. Park was supported by the National Institute of General Medical Sciences (R35GM143127). Sarkaria was supported by Mayo Clinic and the William H. Donner Professorship. Agar was supported by the Daniel E. Ponton Fund, National Brain Tumor Society, Mass Life Sciences Center, and NCI(U54CA283114).

Tech transfer(s)/Conflict(s) of interest: Wahl has consulted for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Admare Pharmaceuticals, Bruker and Innocrin Pharmaceuticals. He is an inventor on patents pertaining to the treatment of patients with brain tumors (U.S. Provisional Patent Application 63/416,146, U.S. Provisional Patent Application 62/744,342, U.S. Provisional Patent Applicant 62/724,337). Scott, Nagrath, Lyssiotis, Mittal, Achreja and Meghdadi are co-inventors on U.S. Provisional Patent Application 63/416,146. In the past three years, Lyssiotis has consulted for Odyssey Therapeutics and Third Rock Ventures. Al-Holou has consulted for Servier Pharmaceuticals. Agar reports the following disclosures: key opinion leader to Bruker Daltonics, collaboration with Thermo Finnigan, service agreement with EMD Serono, service agreement with iTeos Therapeutics, and founder and board member of BondZ.

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.