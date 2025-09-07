Ultrasound devices allow for accurate non-invasive stimulation of deep brain regions

Ultrasound devices that can accurately stimulate deep areas of the brain without surgery were developed by researchers at UCL and Oxford University, opening up new possibilities for neurological research and treatment of disorders such as Parkinson's disease.

Scientists have long been looking for ways to regulate brain function. This could help improve your understanding of how the brain functions and use non-invasive methods that do not involve surgery to treat neurological diseases.

One useful technique is transcranial ultrasound stimulation (TUS). It has recently been discovered that this can regulate the activity of neurons (critical communication cells in the brain) by providing gentle mechanical pulses that affect the way these cells transmit signals.

However, to date, current systems have struggled to reach deeper areas of the brain with enough accuracy to target specific brain structures. Traditional TUS systems often affect larger areas than intended, limiting the usefulness of targeted neuromodulation.

Research published in Natural CommunicationFor the first time, new ultrasound devices can be introduced that can affect deep brain regions without surgery, targeting areas about 1,000 times smaller than traditional ultrasound devices, and can be identified and 30 times less than previous deep brain ultrasound devices.

The new technology includes 256 elements made up of special helmets that send ultrasound focused beams to specific parts of the brain to change the activity of neurons up and down. It also includes a soft plastic face mask that helps to target ultrasound waves more accurately by maintaining your head.

The researchers demonstrated the system's capabilities for seven human volunteers by targeting a portion of the thalamus. This helps relay small structures in the centre of the brain, and sensory and motor information called the geniculate nucleus (LGN) of the brain. LGNs are involved in the processing of visual information.

In the first experiment, participants looked at the flashing checkerboard and sent signals to their brains through their eyes. During stimulation with ultrasound devices, functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) scans showed significantly increased activity in the participant's visual cortex, confirming accurate targeting of LGNs.

The second experiment revealed a sustained reduction in visual cortical activity for at least 40 minutes after ultrasound stimulation, highlighting the possibility of a system that induces permanent changes in brain function.

Although participants were not consciously aware of changes in what they were seeing during the experiment, brain scans revealed significant changes in neural activity. The ultimate goal is to use these effects to produce clinically beneficial results, such as stopping hand trembling.

This advancement opens opportunities for both neuroscience research and clinical treatment. For the first time, scientists can invasively study causality in deep brain circuits previously only accessible through surgery.

Clinically, this new technique could transform the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders such as Parkinson's disease, depression, and essential tremor, and provide unprecedented accuracy in targeting specific brain circuits that play an important role in these conditions.

The ability to accurately regulate deep brain structures without surgery represents a paradigm shift in neuroscience, providing a safe, reversible and reproducible way to understand brain function and develop targeted therapies. ”

Professor Bradley Treeby, Senior Author of UCL Medical Physics and Biomedical Engineering Research

In addition to its research applications, the system could pave the way for new clinical interventions. Deep brain stimulation (DBS), currently used to treat conditions like Parkinson's disease, requires invasive surgery and carries the associated risks. The new ultrasound system offers non-invasive alternatives with comparable accuracy, allowing clinicians to test areas of the brain that can be used to treat diseases before surgery or to completely replace surgical approaches.

Recognizing this clinical possibility, several members of the research team recently founded Neuroharmonics, a UCL spin-out company that develops portable wearable versions of the system. The company aims to provide access to accurate, non-invasive deep brain therapy for both clinical and broader therapeutic applications.

Dr. Eleanor Martin, the first author of the UCL Medical Physics and Biomedical Engineering research, said: “We now have the ability to design systems that are compatible with simultaneous FMRI and monitor the impact of stimuli in real time.

Researchers emphasize that further research is needed to fully understand the mechanisms underlying TUS-induced neuroregulation. However, the results illustrate important milestones in the development of safe and effective targeted brain stimulation techniques.

“This new brain stimulation device represents a breakthrough in its ability to accurately target deep brain structures that were previously impossible to reach non-invasively,” said Dr. Ioana Grigolas, the first author of a study at the Nuffield Department of Clinical Neuroscience at Oxford University.

This study was supported by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), Wellcome, and the NIHR Oxford Health Biomedical Research Center.