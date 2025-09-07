The Congo has announced a new Ebola outbreak. Here's what you need to know

Congolese authorities announced a new Ebola outbreak this week. This has killed more than 12 people in the southern province.

Samples analyzed at the Biomedical Institute in Kinshasa, the Congolese capital, confirmed the presence of the most virulent strain of the virus known as Zaire, the country's early name.

The announcement is further undermining the country's already vulnerable healthcare system by US aid cuts as authorities face new, strengthened fighting in the east.

How is Ebola sent?

The Ebola virus is highly contagious and can be transmitted to wildlife people. It then spreads across the population through contact with bodily fluids such as vomiting, blood, and semen, and through contact with surfaces and materials such as bedding and clothing contaminated with these fluids.

The diseases it causes are rare but severe, and often fatal. Symptoms include fever, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle pain and sometimes internal bleeding.

The virus was discovered in Zaire at the time in 1976 near Lake Ebola. The first outbreak occurred in a remote village in Central Africa near the rainforest.

Latest occurrences

The Democratic Republic of the Congo announced a new Ebola outbreak on Thursday after the first confirmed incident of a 34-year-old pregnant woman in the area of ​​Bulape in Mweka territory in southern Kasai province.

She was admitted to the hospital last month with symptoms of bleeding fever and died of multiple organ failures a few hours later.

The new outbreak is suspected of causing the deaths of 15 of the 28 people with symptoms, including four healthcare workers, the ministry said. It was the 16th outbreak of Ebola in Congo, and Health Minister Samuel Logger Kamba said a fatal rate, estimated at 53.6%, indicated the severity of the situation.

The World Health Organization said the number of cases is likely to increase.

“The number of cases is likely to increase as transmissions are ongoing,” he said in a statement. “The response team and local teams need to work and get care to find people who may be infected, and make sure everyone is protected as soon as possible.”

Dr Jean Paul Mikobi, chief medical officer of the Bourape Health Zone, warned of the possible surge in infections as many residents fled the village for fear of contamination, making it difficult to track and monitor sick people.

Dr Amitié Bukidi, head of Mweka Health Zone, said on Saturday that four health zones on all territories were reporting suspicious cases.

Previous Outbreak

Six people have been killed in the 2022 Ebola outbreak in the northeastern province of Congo.

Between 2018 and 2020, an early outbreak in eastern Congo killed more than 1,000 people. It was the most deadly after killing more than 11,000 people after the outbreak of 2014-16 in the West African countries of Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia.

Unstable security situations and deep community distrust are hampering efforts to control the war-torn Congo epidemic. Ebola treatment centres have been repeatedly attacked, leaving government health officials to staff clinics in hot spots in Butembo and Katowa.

Actions with spreads

Health officials are urging populations to strictly follow precautions, such as social distancing and hand washing.

The World Health Organization said it has dispatched experts to Kasai Province to enhance disease surveillance, treatment and infection prevention in health facilities. It also offers equipment such as personal protective equipment, mobile lab equipment, and pharmaceuticals. Congo has a medical stockpile and an Ebola vaccine, Who said.

According to Bukidi, a team of experts from the National Institute of Biomedical Sciences was also sent from Kinshasa to Mweka Health Zone to set up a mobile lab to test samples taken from patients on-site.

“The main challenges we face have to do with shortages of personnel and shortages of personal protective equipment,” Bukidi told The Associated Press. “Beyond that, our hospitals need to supply medicines and special equipment that can help combat this epidemic.”

In response to the spread of the virus, Francois Mingambengele, the manager of Mweka territory, imposed partial confinement on Friday. It includes suspension of classes and graduation ceremonies and weekly market closures.

Pronczuk writes for the Associated Press. Ruth Alonga, AP writer for Jean Yves Kamale of Goma, Congo and Kinshasa, contributed to this report.