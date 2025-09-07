



Gov. Tina Cotec and the Oregon Health Department are investigating similar measures against a standing order issued in Washington aimed at ensuring access to Covid-19 vaccinations, facing federal guidelines that spurred and spurred statewide patient shots. The announcement comes days after Democratic governors of Washington, California and Oregon announced what they call the West Coast Health Alliance, which aims to protect vaccine access in the wake of political turmoil at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. June US Health and Human Services Director Robert F. Kennedy Jr. delete All members of the Centre's Key Advisory Committee on Vaccination Practices are a group of health professionals in the movement that has been widely accused of undermining facility transparency. Food and Drug Administration in late August It's been tightened Annual restrictions for access to Covid-19 vaccine booster shots. This previously made the shot available to people over six months of age regardless of their health. The new restrictions limit access to people over the age of 65 or older with at least one underlying health condition that risks severe illness. Health official spokesman Jonathan Modi told Capital Chronicle that Kotek and its agents will “review existing laws and regulations to determine the next steps needed to support ongoing access to vaccines across the state, including pharmacies.” “Each state may have different processes and timelines for implementation based on recommendations and legal authority,” he said. “The standing order is one mechanism being considered. Oregonians can talk to their provider or pharmacy about getting the 2025-2026 vaccine.” This review follows actions from several other democracies quickly I responded By loosening restrictions to ensure access to the Covid vaccine and increasing pressure for Oregon officials to follow suit. Washington Department of Health signature In the order that came into effect on Thursday, anyone who has been in the vaccine for six months or more without prescribing it through a pharmacist or nurse, for example. Hawaii too Participation Thursday's Western Province Union. The Oregon Pharmacy Board told Capital Chronicle that there may be closer clarity on vaccine access after the Federal Advisory Committee on Vaccination Practices meet September 18th-19th. The new federal guidelines were “narrower” and emphasized that pharmacies would require prescriptions or provide vaccines on sites with clinical agreements or joint drug therapy programs. “Oregon Pharmacy helps promote and protect public health, safety and welfare by ensuring high standards in pharmacy practice,” he wrote in an unsigned statement. “We are deeply concerned about the delayed federal guidance, which has caused confusion and created barriers to accessing the updated Covid-19 vaccine at the start of the breathing season.” In a statement, CVS Pharmacy spokesman Amy Thibaud said the company is currently offering Covid-19 vaccines in Oregon. “Individual pharmacies may cancel appointments from time to time, but vaccines are currently available at state pharmacies,” she said in a statement. Kaiser Permanente spokesman Debbie Karman told Capital Chronicle that experts are still considering FDA guidance. She added that the CDC guidance will also review “to ensure that sources of other clinical sources of recommendation, including related healthcare communities, ensure safe and effective administration of Covid vaccines.” “Vaccinations continue to be one of the safest and most effective ways to protect against illness and reduce the severity of illness from COVID,” she said in an email. “Kaiser Permanente is committed to making the 2025-26 Covid vaccine available free of charge to children and adults to protect against severe illnesses from Covid.” Lawmakers can also act to maintain access to vaccines. Rep. Rob Nosse of D-Portland and chairman of the House Committee on Behavioral Health and Health, told Capital Chronicle he was considering the issue. “These are great questions and appropriate concerns,” he wrote in a statement Friday. “All of these changes are made in real time and we are actively investigating them as we speak.”

