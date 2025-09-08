Risk of second cancer in women treated for early invasive breast cancer





Healthday News – The second major cancer risk is higher in breast cancer survivors than in women in the general population. However, the risk remains low and is driven primarily by opposing breast cancer, BMJ. Dr. Paul McGalle and colleagues from the University of Oxford in the UK conducted an observational cohort study to assess the long-term risk of second non-brain breast cancer and contralateral breast cancer among women with early invasive breast cancer who received primary breast cancer. The analysis included data from the National Cancer Registration and Analysis Services in England for 476,373 women with breast cancer as the first invasive (index) cancer (1993-2016). Researchers found that by 2020, 13.6% of women developed non-brain cancer – 2.1% more than expected in the general population – 5.6% developed contralateral side breast cancerThis was 3.1% higher than expected. In younger women, the absolute risk of contralateral breast cancer was greater than in older women. The absolute excess risk of non-breast cancer for up to 20 years was uterine cancer and lung cancer. The standardized incidence rate exceeded a coefficient of at least 1.5 for cancers of the uterus, soft tissue, bone, joints, and salivary glands, but as with acute leukemia, the risk of absolute excess over the 20-year was less than 1% per individual non-breast cancer type. Radiotherapy includes endocrine therapy with increased concurrent breast and lung cancer, increased uterine cancer, and Chemotherapy With the increase in acute leukemia. Approximately 2% of all 64,747 second cancers and 7% of the 15,813 excess second cancers in the cohort can be attributed to adjuvant therapy. “Many breast cancer survivors believe the risk of a second cancer is much higher than what we estimated,” the authors write. “The information from our research can reassure them and help them plan their future.” Summary/Full text Editorial (Subscription or payment may be required)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.clinicaladvisor.com/news/risk-second-cancer-low-women-early-invasive-breast-cancer/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos