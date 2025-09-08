Health
I hope you stop believing the 5 myths about Dr. Covid
There are many myths about long covid. The truth about this post-pandemic state has become a virus in its own way. Stick to whether misinformation or outdated advice is responsible COVID-19 (COVID-19) In fact, it is backed up by experts and science.
Meet the experts: Lisa Sanders, Medical Director, Maryland, Yale New Haven Health's Interdisciplinary Long Covid Care Center. Saahir Khan, MD, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Infectious Diseases, University of Southern California, Keck School of Medicine
Here, doctors expose the common misconceptions related to this condition.
Myth: The long covid is not a real state.
Myth Buster: “Long Covid says Lisa Sanders (Maryland), medical director of Yale New Haven Health's long-time interdisciplinary Covid Care Center. The long covids, mitochondria – the small structures of energy-producing cells may not be as good as this to pick up oxygen from the blood, but they are there,” she says.
Myth 2: Covid boosters do not protect against long covids.
Myth Buster: They will definitely do it. “When you receive a booster vaccination, compared to receiving a primary vaccination series alone, you reduce your risk of long covid by up to 23%,” said Saahir Khan, MD, clinical professor at the University of Southern California School of Medicine. “And recently, receiving the Covid-19 vaccine will also reduce the risk of long covids.” Even if you get a Covid after getting vaccinated (which could happen), the vaccine will help the immune system eliminate the virus more quickly, making it less likely that viral particles will cause more damage. “If you win Covid, the vaccine will protect you from some of the worst outcomes and death like the long Covid,” says Dr. Sanders.
Myth 3: Long Covids are no longer so much of a problem.
Myth Buster: We hope. Although the proportion of long Covids has been declining recently, overall symbiotic infections remain high, “it turns out to be a big number,” says Dr. Sanders. Approximately 4% of those who have been vaccinated and 8% of those who have not received the vaccine have acquired a long community (down from the 10% highest at the start of the pandemic), and it can take a long time for some people to get better. A recent study showed that 68% of people with long membrane symptoms were found to have been suffering from coVID infection six months after they still had the same symptoms in their second year. And these symptoms were not picnics. It included fatigue, fatigue, shortness of breath, anxiety and depression, and sleep problems. Also, Covid-19 infections can cause brain damage, including that brain fog is one of the most common long covid symptoms, including causing brain contractions and accelerated aging. Conclusion: By avoiding covid, you can avoid getting a long covid.
Myth 4: The Long Covid is eternal.
Myth Buster: A long covid is not always a lifelong state. A survey last year said about half of those who once had COVID for a long time had recovered. And another analysis found that 48% of people with long Covid reports have recovered within three months. Of course, not everyone is that lucky, but “study has helped most people,” says Dr. Sanders, but that doesn't necessarily mean that their body and mind will return to pre-infection. “There may be sustained cognitive changes, but our brains are plastic. If something changes, we often learn to avoid it,” explains Dr. Sanders. Because Long Covid is a collection of symptoms, there is no single treatment, but many of the symptoms can be treated with options such as medication, physical therapy, and pulmonary rehabilitation.
Myth 5: Doctors know what causes long covid.
Myth Buster: I don't know exactly what causes long covid. And while you're older, being a woman, having poor health and suffering from severe Covid-19 infections can increase your risk. Still, doctors and researchers have some ideas. In your research, please point out a few reasons. Some people develop long communities that contain the remains of viruses that continue to cause inflammation. Reactivation of latent viruses like Epstein-Barr virus. An autoimmune response in which the body attacks its own tissues and organs. Organ and tissue damage caused by early infection. Essentially, Covid-19 kicks off a complex immune response that must be shut down once the infection is over. Otherwise, Dr. Khan says the problem (and symptoms) could potentially pop up.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.prevention.com/health/health-conditions/a65445040/long-covid-myths/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Russia builds Ukrainian wardrobe in the greatest air attack
- Ryan Routh to be tried for an alleged attempted assassination of Trump
- Finish patriots action at Tyler Invite
- Afghanistan earthquake: World Health Organization Report No. 6 (September 6, 2025) – Afghanistan
- The PM Modi Friendship with Trump cost India, made it enemy nation: Mallikarjun Kharge
- Voetbal conquers the first road gain from exciting fashion at Prairie View A&M
- The UK safe war and Ukraine war “Russian disaster” is the military leader of the outgoing BBC News
- Trump and Xi Jinping could meet in the news of South Korea of Fakti.bg – World
- Allows you to review the week of massive legal losses, okay? – Mother Jones
- Alcaraz beats the sinner at US Open for the 6th title of Slam, classification n ° 1
- False diplomats, a private jet and an asylum scam facilitated by the corrupt Turkish police, the police
- Prince Harry adds amazing stops to his trip to England in the story of King Charles Alumni.