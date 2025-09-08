I hope you stop believing the 5 myths about Dr. Covid

There are many myths about long covid. The truth about this post-pandemic state has become a virus in its own way. Stick to whether misinformation or outdated advice is responsible COVID-19 (COVID-19) In fact, it is backed up by experts and science.

Meet the experts: Lisa Sanders, Medical Director, Maryland, Yale New Haven Health's Interdisciplinary Long Covid Care Center. Saahir Khan, MD, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Infectious Diseases, University of Southern California, Keck School of Medicine

Here, doctors expose the common misconceptions related to this condition.

Myth: The long covid is not a real state.

Myth Buster: “Long Covid says Lisa Sanders (Maryland), medical director of Yale New Haven Health's long-time interdisciplinary Covid Care Center. The long covids, mitochondria – the small structures of energy-producing cells may not be as good as this to pick up oxygen from the blood, but they are there,” she says.

Myth 2: Covid boosters do not protect against long covids.

Myth Buster: They will definitely do it. “When you receive a booster vaccination, compared to receiving a primary vaccination series alone, you reduce your risk of long covid by up to 23%,” said Saahir Khan, MD, clinical professor at the University of Southern California School of Medicine. “And recently, receiving the Covid-19 vaccine will also reduce the risk of long covids.” Even if you get a Covid after getting vaccinated (which could happen), the vaccine will help the immune system eliminate the virus more quickly, making it less likely that viral particles will cause more damage. “If you win Covid, the vaccine will protect you from some of the worst outcomes and death like the long Covid,” says Dr. Sanders.

Myth 3: Long Covids are no longer so much of a problem.

Myth Buster: We hope. Although the proportion of long Covids has been declining recently, overall symbiotic infections remain high, “it turns out to be a big number,” says Dr. Sanders. Approximately 4% of those who have been vaccinated and 8% of those who have not received the vaccine have acquired a long community (down from the 10% highest at the start of the pandemic), and it can take a long time for some people to get better. A recent study showed that 68% of people with long membrane symptoms were found to have been suffering from coVID infection six months after they still had the same symptoms in their second year. And these symptoms were not picnics. It included fatigue, fatigue, shortness of breath, anxiety and depression, and sleep problems. Also, Covid-19 infections can cause brain damage, including that brain fog is one of the most common long covid symptoms, including causing brain contractions and accelerated aging. Conclusion: By avoiding covid, you can avoid getting a long covid.

Myth 4: The Long Covid is eternal.

Myth Buster: A long covid is not always a lifelong state. A survey last year said about half of those who once had COVID for a long time had recovered. And another analysis found that 48% of people with long Covid reports have recovered within three months. Of course, not everyone is that lucky, but “study has helped most people,” says Dr. Sanders, but that doesn't necessarily mean that their body and mind will return to pre-infection. “There may be sustained cognitive changes, but our brains are plastic. If something changes, we often learn to avoid it,” explains Dr. Sanders. Because Long Covid is a collection of symptoms, there is no single treatment, but many of the symptoms can be treated with options such as medication, physical therapy, and pulmonary rehabilitation.

Myth 5: Doctors know what causes long covid.

Myth Buster: I don't know exactly what causes long covid. And while you're older, being a woman, having poor health and suffering from severe Covid-19 infections can increase your risk. Still, doctors and researchers have some ideas. In your research, please point out a few reasons. Some people develop long communities that contain the remains of viruses that continue to cause inflammation. Reactivation of latent viruses like Epstein-Barr virus. An autoimmune response in which the body attacks its own tissues and organs. Organ and tissue damage caused by early infection. Essentially, Covid-19 kicks off a complex immune response that must be shut down once the infection is over. Otherwise, Dr. Khan says the problem (and symptoms) could potentially pop up.