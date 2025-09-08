Increase the font size for the article

The New Brunswick government says it is delaying the release of reports on whether there is a mystery Brain disease In the state.

The report was originally expected by the end of this summer, but is now expected by the end of December, according to the state.

The province also said it called for Canadian Public Health Agency for additional assistance in the investigation.

The Health Department says federal agencies will review all state environmental reporting data collected in accordance with requests from patient representatives.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information provided every Sunday.

The health chief medical officer's office says it is currently working to ensure a formal data sharing agreement before the office shares its data with its agents.

Hundreds of New Brunswick residents (mainly the Acadia Peninsula and the Moncton region) have reported symptoms of what the Department of Health calls “neurological syndrome of unknown causes.”

The story continues under the ad

The state revealed news of a delay in the investigation in a statement sent to the media late Friday afternoon.

Health Minister John Dornan says that as federal agencies have been asked to conduct reviews, the state can utilize all the expertise available to better understand “complex cases.”

Patient data analysis began in March of this year.

The report, which was first published on September 5th, 2025, by Canadian report.