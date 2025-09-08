Health
The Congo has announced a new Ebola outbreak. Here's what you need to know
CongoAuthorities announced a new Ebola outbreak earlier this week. This has killed more than 12 people in the southern province.
Samples analyzed at the National Institute of Biomedical Sciences Kinshasathe Congolese capital confirmed the presence of the most virulent strain of the virus known as “Zaire,” the country's early name.
The announcement is further undermining the country's already vulnerable health care system by cuts in US aid as authorities face new, intensified fighting in the East.
How is Ebola sent?
The Ebola virus is highly contagious and can be transmitted to wildlife people. It then spreads across the population through contact with bodily fluids such as vomiting, blood, and semen, and through contact with surfaces and materials such as bedding and clothing contaminated with these fluids.
The diseases it causes are rare, but the illnesses in people are rare, but often fatal. Symptoms Includes fever, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle pain, and sometimes internal bleeding.
The virus was first discovered in 1976 near Lake Ebola, near what is now Congo. The first outbreak occurred in a remote village in Central Africa near the rainforest.
More than a dozen have died due to the latest outbreak
The Congo Health Ministry announced the outbreak of new Ebola on Thursday after the first confirmed case of a 34-year-old pregnant woman in the area of Bulape in Mweka territory in southern Kasai province.
She was admitted to the hospital last month with symptoms of bleeding fever and died of multiple organ failures a few hours later.
The new outbreak is suspected of causing the deaths of 15 of the 28 people with symptoms, including four healthcare workers, the ministry said. It was the 16th outbreak of Ebola in Congo, and Health Minister Samuel Logger Kamba said a fatal rate, estimated at 53.6%, indicated the severity of the situation.
World Health Organization He said the number of cases is likely to increase.
“The number of cases is likely to increase as transmissions are ongoing,” he said in a statement. “The response team and local teams need to work and get care to find people who may be infected, and make sure everyone is protected as soon as possible.”
Dr. Jean Paul Mikobi, chief medical officer of the Bourape Health Zone, also warned that there could be a surge in infections. Many residents fled the village for fear of pollution, making it difficult to track and monitor those who became ill.
Dr Amitié Bukidi, head of Mweka Health Zone, said on Saturday that all four health zones of the territory received suspicious cases.
Previous outbreaks in the Congo
Six people have been killed in the 2022 Ebola outbreak in the province of Ecourt, northeastern Congo.
Between 2018 and 2020, an early outbreak in eastern Congo killed more than 1,000 people. This was the most fatal after killing more than 11,000 people after the 2014-2016 outbreak in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia.
Unstable security situations and deep community distrust have hindered efforts to control the epidemic in eastern Congo. Ebola treatment centres have been repeatedly attacked, leaving government health officials to staff clinics in hot spots in Butembo and Katowa.
Actions taken to contain spread spread of illness
Health officials are urging populations to strictly follow precautions, such as social distancing and hand washing.
The WHO said it has dispatched experts to South Korea to enhance disease surveillance, treatment and infection prevention in medical facilities. It also offers equipment such as personal protective equipment, mobile lab equipment, and pharmaceuticals. The Congo has a stockpile of treatments and a stockpile of the Elbevoebola vaccine.
According to Bukidi, a team of experts from the National Institute of Biomedical Sciences was also sent from Kinshasa to Mweka Health Zone to set up a mobile lab to test samples taken from patients on-site.
“The main challenges we face have to do with shortages of personnel and shortages of personal protective equipment,” Bukidi told The Associated Press. “Beyond that, our hospitals need to supply medicines and special equipment that can help combat this epidemic.”
In response to the spread of the virus, Francois Mingambengele, the manager of Mweka territory, imposed partial confinement on Friday. It includes suspension of classes and graduation ceremonies and weekly market closures.
—-
Associated Press writers Ruth Azan Azan Azan Congo, Kinshasa's Jean Yves Kamar and Congo contributed to the report.

