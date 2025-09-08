(Napsi) – Americans live nearly ten years longer than in the 1970s. That's great news, but to stay healthy over the 80s, we need to look at extra attention and prevention. The protection provided by the vaccine plays an important role in keeping you healthy and helping to prevent severe illnesses and potential long-term complications.

As we age, our immune system naturally weakens. It slows down recognizing and fighting viruses. At the same time, the lungs become more vulnerable and chronic conditions such as heart disease and diabetes can make it difficult to recover from illnesses such as Covid-19. Similarly, people of all ages whose immune systems, such as certain health conditions or drugs, are at increased risk of severe illness as their bodies struggle to provide strong defenses. In both cases, a decrease in the ability to combat infectious respiratory disease increases the risk of serious complications and hospitalization.

Vaccines help you stay healthy

So staying up to date with vaccines is essential as you head into spring and summer, especially for other infectious respiratory diseases such as Covid-19 and influenza, measles, pertussis, pneumococcal disease, and RSV. Vaccination helps to boost our body's immune response and provides an additional layer of protection when traveling and gathering with friends and family. In fact, data from the 2024/2025 season showed that Covid-19 vaccinations were related to:

• Elderly hospitalization risk from Covid-19 by 45%

• 40% lower risk of hospitalization from COVID-19 in elderly people with weakened immune systems

• 33% lower risk of emergency department or emergency care visits from Covid-19 in adults over 18 years old

Why is it important now?

Covid-19 is more than just a seasonal concern. It could surge at any time of the year, including spring and summer. Early in the pandemic, spikes were often associated with cold months, but we found out that outbreaks could occur in any season as the virus continues to change. This makes vaccination updates even more important.

Extra protective layer will start from summer to spring

Immunity from previous doses may decline over time, leaving individuals, especially those over the age of 65 or with a weakened immune system. If you fall into one of these groups, we recommend that you receive a different dose of the 2024/2025 Covid-19 vaccine six months after the first dose to maintain protection.

You can consult with your healthcare provider to learn if you need to get another dose of the latest Covid-19 vaccine, enjoy family, travel and all the time this season.

For more information: cveep.org/stayprotected.

