New research confirms the plausible link between caffeine and vibrant dreams

Have you cut it recently? Caffeine And do you feel like you have the most vivid dreams of your life?

There are many potential benefits to reducing caffeine intake, such as whiter teeth and less trips to the toilet, but one drawback of reducing caffeine is often the emergence of vivid (and sometimes scary) dreams.

It's a strange and concrete effect, and many say they'll kick within a few days of reducing their caffeine intake.

But is there really science behind this? Let's see what research can tell us.

How caffeine affects sleep

Caffeine is a stimulant that makes us feel wary and awake. It works by blocking brain chemicals called adenosine.

Adenosine usually accumulates during the day while we awake and are active. By evening, adenosine accumulation in our brains helps us get sleepy. Adenosine is cleaned up between us sleep And we are ideally ready to feel refreshed and adenosine accumulates again.

Having caffeine blocks adenosine signals. So, although adenosine is still there, she doesn't feel very sleepy. When caffeine disappears, our urge to sleep increases (caffeine crash).

Caffeine can destroy our sleep more and reduce the overall amount of sleep we get ( Getty/Istock ))

The half-life of caffeine is approximately 3-6 hours. So, after this time, half of the caffeine we consume is still in our bodies, and, importantly, it affects adenosine. Therefore, for many people, using caffeine in the afternoon or evening makes it difficult to fall asleep at night.

By interfering with adenosine signaling, caffeine can destroy sleep more and reduce overall sleep. This is especially true for our deep, resilience, non-frequent eye movement (NREM) sleep. Overall, this study clearly shows that caffeine is present later.

There is not much direct research into whether reducing caffeine will make our dreams more vivid. Most studies focus on how caffeine affects sleep rather than what happens in our dreams.

But that doesn't mean we are completely in the darkness. We know that sleep quality and dreams are closely linked.

So why do caffeine have fewer vivid dreams?

There is no direct evidence, but people continue to say the same thing. They reduce caffeine, and within a few nights, their dreams begin to feel more vivid, detailed, or just strange.

Reducing caffeine is not directly Cause Vivid dreams, plausible links. Caffeine can reduce total sleep and increase nighttime awakening, so reducing your body can “rebound” when consumed, especially when it is consumed during the day. Getting more sleep can increase the amount of rapid eye movements (rem) The sleep we get.

REM is the stage of sleep when our bodies are relaxing, but our brains are very active. It is also a stage of sleep related to dreams. Increased REM sleep increases the chances of your brain creating vibrant and elaborate dreams.

About the author Charlotte Gupta is a sleep researcher at the Appleton Institute at CQUniversity Australia's Healthwise Research Group. Carissa Gardiner is a postdoctoral researcher of sports performance, recovery, injury and new technology at the Australian Catholic University. This article will be republished from the conversation under a Creative Commons license. Please read Original article.

REM sleep is also the stage of sleep that is most likely to wake up from the middle of the night, and when they wake up from REM sleep, they may remember dreams because they are “fresh” in our memories.

So reducing caffeine could mean that we get more REM sleep. This means you will have more opportunities to dream and more opportunities to remember your dreams.

Of course, sleep is complicated and dreams are complicated. Not everyone suddenly has a vivid dream after throwing away caffeine, and the effect may last only a few days or weeks.

The bottom line does not have much harsh evidence to link caffeine with vivid and vivid dreams, but it may be relevant. Caffeine affects our sleep. Sleep affects our dreams. And if we remove caffeine from the equation or reduce it, this may give our brain the opportunity to spend more time in REM sleep.

It's all timing

When we think about caffeine, we generally think about coffee and energy drinks. However, caffeine is also found in certain soda drinks, chocolate, tea, pre-workout supplements, and medications.

Caffeine has many benefits, including cognitive function and mental health. For example, some studies have shown that coffee drinkers are at a lower risk of depression, but caffeine is associated with a lower risk of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson's disease. Coffee also contains vitamin B and antioxidants, which are essential ingredients for a healthy diet.

For shift workers, especially those who work at night, caffeine is a way to manage fatigue. And even those of us who don't do shift work may not be able to stay on the day's task without that first (or second) coffee.

If you don't want to cut off caffeine completely, but want to optimize your sleep, it's all about timing. Try avoiding caffeine at least 8 hours before going to bed. Avoid large quantities within 12 hours of bedtime. Your sleep may thank you, and your dreams may just surprise you.