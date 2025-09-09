Prostate cancer patients enjoy life in remission for 14 years





It's a trivial thing in Wayne Lutz's life. At the age of 84, he worked out daily at the local YMCA in York, had breakfast every week with friends, spent time with his family, and never missed a Philadelphia Phillies baseball game. He is grateful for every minute of his life as a prostate cancer survivor. Without regular screenings at Wellspan, Wayne says his life might look quite different. Fifteen years ago, Wayne underwent regular prostate cancer screening tests to measure the levels of prostate-specific antigens (PSAs) in the blood. Screening showed that his levels were higher than normal, leading to biopsy and Wayne's diagnosis of prostate cancer. He worked with Dr. Amit Shah, a radiation oncologist at Wellspan York Cancer Center, to determine which treatment options would be best for him. After five weeks of external radiation therapy, including a machine directing cancer cells, Wayne was cancer-free. “When I met Wayne, he understood the importance of regular provider visits, including cancer screening,” says Dr. Shah. “My role as a clinician is to educate him and his family, to help them get involved in the decision-making process, and to determine the best treatment options for him. Through treatment and regular follow-up visits, we have built a great relationship over the years. “Wellspun has been extremely helpful throughout the entire process over the last 15 years,” Wayne says. It's very comforting to have a welcoming, caring, knowledgeable doctor who cares you. ” Understanding prostate cancer According to the American Cancer Society, prostate cancer is expected to account for around 299,000 new cases in the United States, making it the most common cancer among men apart from skin cancer. It is estimated that one in eight men will develop prostate cancer in their lifetime. The most common risk factor for prostate cancer is age. The older a man is, the more likely he is to develop it. The American Cancer Society guidelines recommend that at age 50, you start a discussion about screening for prostate cancer. “Prostate cancer is curable, but every individual's case is different, so it's very important to talk to your primary care provider early on about treatment options,” says Dr. Shah. “Options range from observations of low-grade early cancers to surgical and non-surgical treatment options, and everyone needs to engage in part of their health and decision-making process. Medical advances over the past 10-15 years have led to a variety of treatment options that have improved results and fewer long-term side effects that are more convenient. These include radioactive seed implantation of the prostate and focused external radiological techniques completed in five sessions. Hydrogel spacers are often placed to reduce long-term stimulation to tissues near the prostate. For more information on urinary cancer care, go to GO here.

