



Healthday News – First heart failure hospitalization occurs at a much younger age in non-Hispanic (NH) Asian, NH black, and Hispanic adults than in white NH adults. American Journal of Cardiology. Dr. Xiaoning Huang, PhD, from Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University in Chicago, and colleagues, characterized the ages, including racial and ethnic groups, including NH Asia, NH Black, Hispanic, and NH white adults, including adults captured in GET, including white adults in NH, including guidelines and heart disorders (GWTG-HF). Overall, 2%, 24%, 7%, and 67% of 42,252 patients with initial heart failure hospitalization self-identified as NH Asia, NH Black, Hispanic, and NH White, respectively. Researchers discovered it at the beginning heart failure Hospitalized, NH Asia, NH Black, and Hispanic patients were significantly younger than NH white patients (70.6, 60.1, and 65.4 versus 73.6 years, respectively). There was a significant association for differences in social and clinical risk factors among the younger age groups of first heart failure hospitalization at age 1.2, 12.5, and 7.4 years in NH Asia, NH Black, and Hispanic vs. Hispanic vs. Caucasian patients. “Our research shows that social risk factors, including insurance situations and local level educational and economic opportunities, played a major role,” Dr. Huang said in a statement. “These factors often limit people's access to quality health care and shape the health of people long before they develop heart problems.” Summary/Full text (subscription or payment may be required) Editorial (Subscription or payment may be required)

