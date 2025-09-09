Health
Influenza Season 2025: Symptoms, Shots, Prevention
With school back and flu season approaching, it's time to prepare for the flu.
Experts at Cedars-Sinai recommend getting flu shots in September before the flu season begins in November. They say vaccinations are the most powerful tool to avoid flu-related hospitalizations. Last year, as many as 130,000 people in the US died of the flu. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“By getting a shot of flu, you're not only protecting yourself, but also protecting families and vulnerable members of the community who are suffering from more severe illness.” Jonathan article, MDDirector of Hospital Epidemiology, Cedars Sinai and Associate Professor at the School of Medicine.
Vaccination is the best way to prevent the flu, but grain recommends washing thoroughly and frequently, avoiding sick people and wearing masks when they are not feeling well to avoid spreading the disease.
Cedars-Sinai Newsroom We spoke with Grein and other Cedars-Sinai experts about recommendations for this year's flu shot, how to manage flu symptoms, and where to look for care during flu diseases.
Who should get a flu shot?
There have been no major changes to recommendations for flu shots this year, Grain said. The vaccine is still advised to eligible adults, teens and children over six months. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those over 65 are still encouraged to acquire a high-dose influenza vaccine if available. Stronger immune responseand the immune system of elderly people becomes weaker with age.
“If high-dose flu shots are not available, older people should receive the standard dose rather than skipping the shot,” Grain said. “It's important for seniors to protect themselves.”
Children between six months and eight years old who have not received the flu vaccine say they need to administer two doses at four weeks apart. Priya Soni, MDCedars-Sinai Guerin Children's pediatric infectious disease expert.
“Ideally, parents should vaccinate their children by the end of October and ensure protection before the peak flu season,” Soni said.
Cedars-Sinai primary care physicians and pediatricians are currently offering flu shots to patients during their scheduled visits. Patients treated by Sugi Sinai primary care provider in the last 16 months can schedule an appointment for vaccination My cs-link At the Beverly Hills location, Marina del Rey, Santa Monica, Los Ferris, Playa and Tarzana.
How to treat flu symptoms
Like other upper respiratory tract infections, symptoms of flu include nasal congestion, fever, body pain, cough, sore throat and fatigue. Most people with mild symptoms will improve at home with liquids, painkillers like Tylenol and rest. People at higher risk for more serious infections – rare adults, immunocompromised individuals, others with chronic health conditions can immediately talk to their doctors when they find out if their symptoms are antiviral drugs like Tamiflu are correct for them.
People with more severe symptoms – people with very high fever, loss of appetite, or unable to control fluids, said they should meet a doctor or visit emergency care Jonathan Weiner, MDChair of the Faculty of Primary and Acute Care Medicine, Cedars Sinai Medical Group.
Life-threatening symptoms such as difficulty breathing should be addressed immediately at your nearest emergency department.
Influenza treatment for children
Symptoms of mild flu in children are similar to those of adults, and so are similarly improved with fluids, rest, and Tylenol or ibuprofen, Soni said. She warned against giving children aspirin because she is at risk of contracting Ray's syndrome, a rare but serious disease associated with aspirin. High-risk children may need antiviral treatment prescribed by their doctor.
Soni explained that children under the age of 2 are at a higher risk of dehydration, so parents should make sure they drink and eat well. She also advised parents to monitor for signs that their child's symptoms may be escalating.
“If your child is struggling to breathe or shows signs of severe fatigue, vomiting or dehydration, it should be seen promptly in the doctor or emergency department,” Soni said.
Where to look after the flu
Virtual visits via mobile apps such as for children and adults with mild symptoms Cedars-Sinai Connect According to Weiner, it's a great first step to getting peace of mind or guidance on the best treatment options.
“Your doctor or other provider can look at you, assess how sick you look, determine whether you need to be seen in person, or whether you can manage your illness at home,” said Weiner, who treats patients directly and treats them via Cedars Sinai Connect. “If you decide you need to see a Cedars-Sinai primary care doctor, or if you need to go to urgent care for your symptoms, your provider will see notes from your virtual visit to your chart, as we all share the same Cedars-Sinai Medical Record.”
If you rule out other illnesses or require a flu test for your Tamiflu prescription, Cedars-Sinai Connect providers can order through a streamlined visit at Cedars-Sinai emergency care locations. Patients can also take over-the-counter tests at a local pharmacy. Weiner says it's good to know if you have the flu or not and can avoid spreading the disease to others. People are contagious one day before symptoms begin, five to seven days after they become ill, until symptoms develop, fever is resolved and symptoms improve.
If symptoms do not improve, other causes of upper respiratory tract infections should be eliminated. He emphasized that face-to-face appointments are also recommended for underlying conditions, high fever, patients who struggle to contain food and liquids, and those who are struggling to breathe.
Find out more on the Cedars-Sinai blog: Influenza and RSV: How to Protect Yourself Now
