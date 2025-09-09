Health
Island Health encourages healthy habits for a strong start to the grade
As families are busy returning to school, the Island Health public health team reminds parents and caregivers to take proactive steps to support the health and wellbeing of their children, ensuring a strong start to their grades and life.
“It's normal for kids to feel both excitement and anxiety at the beginning of the school year,” says Dr. Carol Fenton, Island Health Medical Health Officer.
Parents and caregivers can support their children by:
- Take your time and speak up openly and examine their feelings.
- A model that is calm to help children co-regulate
- Establish a consistent routine for sleep, eating and homework.
- Create opportunities for physical activity and time outdoors.
“Anxiety can become more serious and persistent,” says Dr. Fenton. “If anxiety is in the way of daily activities like going to school or spending time with friends, it's time to talk to doctors and mental health professionals.”
Supporting your child's physical health is also important to prepare you to come back with all your classmates. In recent cases of measles reported in BC and overseas, it is particularly important to ensure that vaccinations for children are up to date.
“Measles can easily spread into the air, especially in places where people gather together, like schools,” says Dr. Christina Kay, Island Health Medical Health Officer. “We need to ensure that many families who traveled in the summer, including those with measles cases, should return to classes and travel in the summer, including those with measles cases, are fully vaccinated to protect their children from vaccine-preventable diseases that can cause serious illnesses, long-term disability, and even death.”
One in 10 people who suffered measles are hospitalized.
Children and young people are eligible for vaccines that protect them from more than 12 diseases, including polio, chicken pox, meningitis and human papillomavirus (HPV). To book a vaccination appointment or to check your child's records, Island Health Vaccination Webpage Or local Public Health Unit. Vaccination records can also be accessed online Health Gateway.
Hand washing is one of the most effective ways to prevent spreading illnesses in school. Parents can help by teaching their children to thoroughly wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Most kids know that they need to wash their hands before and after eating, after blowing their noses, and on every trip to the toilet, but they should play first when they wash their hands after gym class, play outdoors, or return home from school or other outings.
It is a good habit for children to learn:
- Cough or sneeze on the sleeve of the elbow or tissue.
- Do not touch your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Do not share food, drinks, cosmetics, or unwashed tools.
- Do not use your own water bottle to avoid spreading illness.
Hand and respiratory hygiene protects the child from the outside, but food burns the child from the inside. Public health nutritionist Erica Kamferman says nutritious foods are important for learning.
“Hunger can be very distracting. It's difficult to concentrate and pay attention and can lead to irritability. Well-raised students were more enthusiastic, ready to learn, and improved their physical and mental health,” says Camfferman.
Camfferman says an ideal lunch will include foods from all three food groups: vegetables and fruits, whole grains and protein. She recommends preparing in advance.
“Protein like fruit, vegetables, muffins or meat roasted over the weekend,” says Cam Furman. “Cooking lunch the night before will reduce the stress of the morning and keep things simple.”
“Prepare lunches to help children enjoy their food. They choose lunch items at the store, and even at young ages they wash and gather together.
Keep your food safe to help prevent foodborne illnesses such as salmonella. Don't forget to wash all your fruits and vegetables before packing them in your lunch box. Use an insulated lunch bag with a freezer pack to help keep frozen foods cold. You should use thermos for hot foods, especially meat, seafood, or eggs.
Services and other information
Young people may visit their nearest for details and services including vaccinations Local Youth Health Clinic/Center
