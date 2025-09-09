If there's something like trending macronutrients, protein is it.

Protein is essential for muscle building. They are also the mainstay of cells that support the structure, function and regulation of tissue and organs throughout the body.

Probably, protein is extremely popular online, and in grocery stores its role in supporting muscle growth, from promoting protein content from pancake mix to candy bars. Consuming enough protein supports healthy body composition, whether you are trying to strengthen it. Online influencers talk about stuffing protein into any meal, snack, or even dessert.

But how much protein do you really need?

Most adults need 0.8-1.6 grams of protein (2.2 pounds) per kilogram of body weight, or 10% to 35% of their daily total calories, says Yasi Ansari, a senior nutritionist with UCLA health. For people weighing 150 pounds, it would cost between 55 and 110 grams per day. However, protein needs vary depending on age, activity level and health, according to Ansari, athletes, people over the age of 65 and in chronic health generally have a higher protein needs.

Elderly people experience a natural reduction in muscle mass and a strength known as sarcopenia. She says high daily protein intake helps maintain muscle mass. Experts recommend that older people consume 1.2-1.6 grams per kilogram of body weight each day.

Avid exercisers may need even more protein. It weighs 1.4-2 grams per kilogram, or 20-40 grams per meal, Ansari says. Those who are aiming to lose weight can bump up to 2.3 grams per kilo of weight to lose weight. She said:

Individuals with sedentary lifestyles may choose a lower range of these recommendations. People with chronic kidney disease may not be able to tolerate protein as much – too much intake can put strain on the kidneys. However, pregnant or breastfeeding people have a high need for protein, as they are receiving chemotherapy or recovering from injuries.

Is there ever too much protein?

Protein is essential, but it's possible to overdo it, Ansari says.

“Most healthy people can safely eat up to 2 grams per kilogram of weight, which is about 135 grams per day for people who weigh 150 pounds,” she says. “But there are concerns when too much protein replaces other nutrients, such as carbohydrates and healthy fats.”

Signs of protein overload include bloating due to lack of fiber from fruits and vegetables and gastrointestinal disorders from sugar alcohols in protein supplements, Ansari says.

It is also important to drink plenty of water when increasing your protein intake. Metabolic proteins produce by-products filtered by the kidneys, and water supports that process, Ansari says.

When to take protein supplements

Ansari advocates a “food-first approach,” but there is a huge array of protein shakes, powders, bars, cookies and other supplements on the market.

“Protein powders and protein shakes can be suitable for people with busy schedules and high protein needs, and it's difficult to meet all protein needs with food alone,” she says. “But it's also important to be really smart when it comes to supplements.”

Protein bars and shakes should not replace real diets regularly. Ansari also suggests choosing supplements labeled as having undergone third-party tests, such as NSF's Sport For Sport certification. Such certifications, she says, “are what you see on the label and what comes in the product.” Because supplements are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, third-party testing provides important consumer information.

A typical day meal

Ansari shares the following general guidelines to meet minimum daily protein recommendations:

For breakfast, consider eggs (6 grams of protein each) or Greek yogurt (6 ounces contain 14-20 grams of protein).

Use your palm to measure 3-4 ounce portions of chicken, beef, or fish. A can of white tuna contains 20-30 grams, Ansari says.

For a plant-based diet, consider 1 cup of cooked quinoa (8 grams of protein) with 1/2 cup beans (7-8 grams of protein) and 3-4 ounces of firm tofu (10-14 grams of protein depending on the brand).

However, individual taste and protein needs vary, so meeting with a registered dietitian for personalized guidance could be helpful, Ansari says.

“They can take into consideration someone's medical history, their health goals, their tolerance for food, what satisfy them, and the food they like to eat and enjoy,” she says. “It's important to take all this into consideration and work with someone who can help you meet your needs.”