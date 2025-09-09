Health
How much protein do you really need?
If there's something like trending macronutrients, protein is it.
Protein is essential for muscle building. They are also the mainstay of cells that support the structure, function and regulation of tissue and organs throughout the body.
Probably, protein is extremely popular online, and in grocery stores its role in supporting muscle growth, from promoting protein content from pancake mix to candy bars. Consuming enough protein supports healthy body composition, whether you are trying to strengthen it. Online influencers talk about stuffing protein into any meal, snack, or even dessert.
But how much protein do you really need?
Most adults need 0.8-1.6 grams of protein (2.2 pounds) per kilogram of body weight, or 10% to 35% of their daily total calories, says Yasi Ansari, a senior nutritionist with UCLA health. For people weighing 150 pounds, it would cost between 55 and 110 grams per day. However, protein needs vary depending on age, activity level and health, according to Ansari, athletes, people over the age of 65 and in chronic health generally have a higher protein needs.
Elderly people experience a natural reduction in muscle mass and a strength known as sarcopenia. She says high daily protein intake helps maintain muscle mass. Experts recommend that older people consume 1.2-1.6 grams per kilogram of body weight each day.
Avid exercisers may need even more protein. It weighs 1.4-2 grams per kilogram, or 20-40 grams per meal, Ansari says. Those who are aiming to lose weight can bump up to 2.3 grams per kilo of weight to lose weight. She said:
Individuals with sedentary lifestyles may choose a lower range of these recommendations. People with chronic kidney disease may not be able to tolerate protein as much – too much intake can put strain on the kidneys. However, pregnant or breastfeeding people have a high need for protein, as they are receiving chemotherapy or recovering from injuries.
Is there ever too much protein?
Protein is essential, but it's possible to overdo it, Ansari says.
“Most healthy people can safely eat up to 2 grams per kilogram of weight, which is about 135 grams per day for people who weigh 150 pounds,” she says. “But there are concerns when too much protein replaces other nutrients, such as carbohydrates and healthy fats.”
Signs of protein overload include bloating due to lack of fiber from fruits and vegetables and gastrointestinal disorders from sugar alcohols in protein supplements, Ansari says.
It is also important to drink plenty of water when increasing your protein intake. Metabolic proteins produce by-products filtered by the kidneys, and water supports that process, Ansari says.
When to take protein supplements
Ansari advocates a “food-first approach,” but there is a huge array of protein shakes, powders, bars, cookies and other supplements on the market.
“Protein powders and protein shakes can be suitable for people with busy schedules and high protein needs, and it's difficult to meet all protein needs with food alone,” she says. “But it's also important to be really smart when it comes to supplements.”
Protein bars and shakes should not replace real diets regularly. Ansari also suggests choosing supplements labeled as having undergone third-party tests, such as NSF's Sport For Sport certification. Such certifications, she says, “are what you see on the label and what comes in the product.” Because supplements are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, third-party testing provides important consumer information.
A typical day meal
Ansari shares the following general guidelines to meet minimum daily protein recommendations:
- For breakfast, consider eggs (6 grams of protein each) or Greek yogurt (6 ounces contain 14-20 grams of protein).
- Use your palm to measure 3-4 ounce portions of chicken, beef, or fish. A can of white tuna contains 20-30 grams, Ansari says.
- For a plant-based diet, consider 1 cup of cooked quinoa (8 grams of protein) with 1/2 cup beans (7-8 grams of protein) and 3-4 ounces of firm tofu (10-14 grams of protein depending on the brand).
However, individual taste and protein needs vary, so meeting with a registered dietitian for personalized guidance could be helpful, Ansari says.
“They can take into consideration someone's medical history, their health goals, their tolerance for food, what satisfy them, and the food they like to eat and enjoy,” she says. “It's important to take all this into consideration and work with someone who can help you meet your needs.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.uclahealth.org/news/article/how-much-protein-do-you-really-need
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Polish Foreign Minister: 'President Putin makes trump's peace efforts and is doing NATO tests
- FBI releases images of “person of interest” in Charlie Kirk shooting. #CharlieKirk #BBCNews
- Unproven Lyme Disease Testing and Treatment is Growing
- “ Like a little brother for me '', Trump Jr. Praise by Charlie Kirk
- The assassination of Charlie Kirk, the rise of political violence and the epidemic of mass fire – Media nation
- From KeronCong to Wassra, the legacy of Hj Waldjinah continued in Menil Ester
- Week 3 Gameday Kickoff: key matchups, teams that surprised us, as well as quotes from the week
- Herentennis announces the autumn schedule for the Baylor Invitational
- With a little aid, an Epiphag's earthquake from the “generations” crisis is spent
- | Opinion | Prime Minister LUS Montenegro meets President XI Jinping – ChinaPortugais American Journal
- President Trump to attend the Yankees match to mark the anniversary of September 11
- Green Energy Entrepreneurs require subsidies to the UK to North Sea Petroleum and Gas Company | Energy industry