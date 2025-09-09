People over 65 need a prescription for the latest Covid-19 vaccine





ROANOKE, VA (WDBJ) – Until this year, people over the age of 65 have been able to enter the pharmacy and get the Covid-19 vaccine if they wished. But this year it's much more difficult. Those who want to get the vaccine must have a prescription from their doctor before getting the latest “formula” for vaccines that include those over the age of 65. “What's going on here?” James Merchant recalls what he said after the pharmacy had driven him away. He is 82 years old and takes great pride in the small bandages he wears on his arms every year after receiving the shot. “I was very fortunate in that I've never tested Covid positive,” said Merchant. However, Marchman has struggled to get that bandage this year, even though he's over 65. “They told me they had the Covid vaccine, but they couldn't give it without a prescription. And I said, 'Well, I'm over 65. I understand that you should be able to get it.' “No, not Virginia,” they answered him. Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has the process It's different this year. Currently there are two ways to get a shot. By direct approval from a doctor that is a prescription, or by following statewide protocols for Virginia pharmacies. These protocols allow pharmacists to give vaccines following the CDC schedule, and the CDC has not yet approved the 2025/2026 Covid vaccine. “In the past, we used covid vaccines and that's when they were available and you went in and got it. Then this year they said there are all kinds of restrictions,” Merchant said. Advisory Committee on Vaccination Practices They are scheduled to meet on September 18th and 19th as VDH is hoping for updates on obtaining the latest vaccines. WDBJ7 contacted Carilion to see if people from their hometowns had additional options. A Carilion spokesman said they will start offering prescriptions to people over the age of 65. 12 and 64 years old with qualified basic requirementsSeptember 10th. These vaccines are available only at Carilion's Four Retail Pharmacy DepotsIt is located in Carilion Clinic Pharmacy -Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital : 1906 Belleview Ave, Roanoke

Carilion Clinic Pharmacy – Crystal Springs :2001 Crystal Spring Avenue, Roanoke

Carilion Clinic Pharmacy -Riverside :3 Riverside Circle SW, Roanoke

Carilion Clinic Pharmacy -New River Valley: 2900 Ram Circle, Christian Burg The Carilion doctor will eventually start writing prescriptions in the coming weeks, but there is no exact date as to when that will happen. Copyright 2025 WDBJ. Unauthorized reproduction is prohibited.

