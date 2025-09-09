



Multicenter, parallel, randomized, placebo-controlled double-blind, 2B MMED008 study, MM120 (Lysergide D-Tartrate, LSD; Mind Medicine) showed significant improvements in symptoms compared to placebo compared to placebo for the treatment of moderate to surfaced generalized anxiety disorder (GAD).1,2 “This research is a real turning point in the field of psychiatry,” said MAURIZIO FAVA, MD, research author, member of the Mindmed Scientific Advisory Board and chairman of the popular generals division of psychiatry, in a news release. “For the first time, LSD has been studied with modern scientific rigor. The results are clinically meaningful for the treatment of GAD and have the potential for paradigm shifts.”1 Systemic anxiety disorder People with GAD experience continuous, overwhelming worries that are difficult to manage and present signs of panic disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and other anxiety. Physical symptoms include fatigue, muscle tension, difficulty in focusing and difficulty sleeping. Symptoms of anxiety include worrying about many areas that rival the effects of the event. Rethink your worst case plans and solutions. Uncertainty is difficult to deal with. Indecisive; unable to put aside or let go of worries. I can't relax. It's difficult to concentrate.3 Other conditions such as major depressive disorder (MDD) and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) often overlap with GAD, with almost 50% of individuals having MDD as well. This co-occurrence is associated with higher medical costs, including increased drug costs. Despite the availability of multiple approved medications for GAD, many patients do not find palliative.3 “GAD affects 26 million adults in the US, but no new drugs have been approved since 2007. First row treatments have failed 50% of patients. I have seen GAD directly charge a catastrophic toll for patients and their families, which has made it possible to withstand a single dose of MM120 as quickly as it is, robbery, and to permeate major difficulties. Fava said in a news release.1 The role of oral disintegration tablets of MM120 MM120 is a psychedelic-associated synthetic ergotamine that acts as a partial agonist for the human serotonin-2A (5-HT2A) receptor. Dose response, safety, efficacy, and tolerability of a single dose were assessed in a Article 2 2B study involving 198 adults with randomly assigned GAD to receive a single treatment equal to MM120 25, 50, 100, or 200 µg as a single therapy. The researchers used the Hamilton Anxiety Rating Scale (HAM-A), a clinical tool used to assess anxiety severity.1 The results demonstrated that MM120 exhibited a significant dose-dependent effect on the reduction in anxiety symptoms measured with HAM-A. MM120 at 100 µg and 200 µg doses significantly improved HAM-A scores compared to placebo. Specifically, the 100 µg dose provided an improvement of 7.6 points, while the 200 µg dose showed an improvement of 5.5 points. However, low doses showed no statistically significant effects.1 “Our Phase 2B Results – Marking the first well-controlled clinical study to assess the dose-response relationship of LSD in the psychiatric population demonstrates the meaningful impact of a single dose of MM120 to significantly reduce anxiety symptoms.1 According to the study authors, side effects of MM120 were consistent with those expected from LSD, including visual changes, nausea, and headaches.1 “These findings confirm that LSD is rigorously studied and can help inspire long-term transformation in the field of psychiatry. Registration is underway for Phase 3 voyages, panoramas and emergent trials. Release.1 reference 1. The Journalof the American Medical Association (JAMA) publishes the results of the first randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial assessing the dose-dependent efficacy of MM120 (Lysergide D-Tartrate, LSD) in systemic anxiety disorder (GAD). Business wire. News release. September 4th, 2025. Accessed September 9, 2025. https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250904867044/en/journal-of-american-medical-association-jama-publishes-results-from-first-ver-random Ized-Placebo-Controlled-Clinical-Assessing-the-Dose Dependency Effect-MM120-Lysergide-D-Tartrate-LSD-in-jeneralized-anxiety-disorder-gad 2. Generalized anxiety disorder. Mayo Clinic. News release. October 13th, 2017. Accessed September 9, 2025. https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/generalized-anxiety-disorder/symptoms-causes/syc-20360803

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pharmacytimes.com/view/single-dose-lsd-therapy-shows-promise-for-generalized-anxiety-disorder The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos