



This year, several counties in northwestern Pennsylvania have identified surgical hemorrhagic disease (EHD), a often fatal viral disease. The Pennsylvania Games Commission is also investigating reports of dead deer in the southwest and southeastern parts of the state, with test results pending. In particular, if multiple deer are found to be dead without any particularly obvious causes, the citizen is urged to report an illness or dead deer. Report 24/7 by calling the Pennsylvania Games Board at 1-833-PGC-Wild (1-833-742-9453). These reports will help the committee track and investigate the occurrence of EHD. EHD is sent to the deer via a bite from an infected yurusudge. Diseases usually appear at the end of summer and are threatened to the first hard frost killed by loose frosts in areas where EHD is present. Deer mortality can be important. The Shenango Township Shade is one of two viruses that cause bleeding disorders in Pennsylvania Deer. Another thing is that Bluetooth Virus (BT) is less common, but has similar effects. Signs of Ehdinfected Seer usually show symptoms such as swelling in the face and neck, loss of appetite, lethargy, la bones, difficulty breathing, fever, and excessive salivation. Some deer can survive and develop chronic problems such as cracks in the hoof and overgrowth, but deaths occur within days of infection. However, local deer populations often recover within two to three years after the outbreak. Neither EHD nor BT is detected in the Pennsylvania Elk. It is thought to be less susceptible to the effects of these diseases. Both viruses can infect domestic livestock. Livestock owners must report cases of diseased animals to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture to 717-772-2852.

