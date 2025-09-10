Dementia Care Routes Aim to Transform Family Support in Alberta

When Linda Salloum was only 54 years old, she was diagnosed with early-onset dementia.

“She was kind, thoughtful, caring and extremely clever,” recalls her husband, David Salm.

“I felt really fortunate in that I have Linda as my wife because I had all the qualities that my wife and mother needed.”

Her daughter was only 11 and 14 at the time she was diagnosed.

Linda Salm is with one of her young daughters when her 54-year-old child was diagnosed with early-onset dementia.

Courtesy: Dave Sallou



Linda first realized something was wrong. David said it would help him understand the subtle changes he saw her years ago after they received a formal diagnosis.

The story continues under the ad

“When we got diagnosed, I remembered what she did a few years ago and realized that was why she did it,” he said.

Get daily national news Get the top news, political, economic, and current events headlines of the day, delivered once a day to your inbox.

“But without that knowledge, it was very unsettling and extremely painful to see her do certain things.”

As the University of Alberta Hospital Foundation launches a new initiative, Dave shares his wife's story Dementia care route.

The project is designed to streamline the system and fill in key gaps in care for patients and their families. We focus on three pillars: new clinical care routes, state patient registration, and social health navigation tools.

The researchers told Global News that they will focus on early diagnosis, coordinated care and real-world support.

“I think the goal of the Adventure Pathways project is to see how patients, their care partners and primary care providers can provide high quality care to people with memory problems and cognitive impairments,” Dr. Adrian Wagg told Global News.

“This project is focused on primary care, end users, and I think it's more than just one hospital or one facility.”

The project cost $3.1 million, half of which is already funded University Hospital Foundation. With a $1 million grant from the state government, the organization has already raised about half of what it needs.

The story continues under the ad

“Most of the time you come in, you see your doctor, you get your care plan, but you go home, and that's the community you rely on.”

“How do you organize your services to surround people?”

“I hear from people living with dementia and their care partners that they often feel very lonely in the efforts to continue their daily lives with the changes it brings,” says Holly Symonds-Brown, Dementia Care Pathways CoLead.

“This project is for dementia, caregivers and families to hear about what works, what is difficult, and what is a joint design solution with them.”

For Dave Salloum, this initiative is too late to change Linda's journey, but he believes it can make a difference in the world for others.

“I think it gave us a little more time to prepare for it,” he said.

The project is not a treatment, but the organization behind it said it is to fund hopes and give families the tools and support they need when faced with difficult diagnoses.

Dr. Adrian Wagg and Dr. Holly Simmons Brown will pilot the project at the Kay Edmonton Clinic in Edmonton and the McLeod River Primary Care Network, which has offices in Whitecourt, Edson, Mason and Fox Creek. The project is currently in the design phase and is hoping to meet patients in their second year.

The story continues under the ad

To learn more about the Dementia Care Pathways Project or to donate, University Hospital Foundation Website.

Families looking for resources for dementia Alberta Association and the Northwest Region of Alberta.